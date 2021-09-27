Maryville’s popular Uncorked wine and silent auction event will be 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at three venues: The Capitol Theatre, 127 W. Broadway Ave.; the White Star Station, 133 W. Broadway Ave.; and The SkyView at Broadway Social, 101 E. Broadway Ave., Suite B.
Maryville Downtown Association (MDA) announced the event this week. Uncorked is an MDA fundraiser and helps the organization create a more vibrant downtown scene, according to a news release.
This year’s event will include samples of wine in signature commemorative glasses, live music, a broad selection of heavy hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, a unique assortment of wines — provided by Green Meadow Liquor, Wine & Beer Experts — and the introduction of select wines from other local wineries.
“We are excited to announce our exclusive VIP event will be held at the Skyview at Broadway Social,” organizers said in the release. “Wind down with an exclusive catering local restaurant, a Downtown Maryville business’s swag bag and live music.”
Early-bird tickets are $50 and VIP tickets are $75 — exclusive VIP event includes access to the main Uncorked event.
Main event tickets at the door are $60.
Additionally, as in previous years, one highlight of the evening will be the Wine Grab: Participants donate $25 for one gift-wrapped bottle of wine. The collection consists of assorted priced bottles of wine and will feature several bottles valued up to $100. The unveiling is done after the close of the event at 9 p.m.
“The association has been proud to promote and preserve historic downtown Maryville for the benefit of all who live in Blount County as well as visitors to our community,” organizers said in the release.
“A huge ‘thank you’ to our committed sponsors of Maryville Uncorked,” they added, noting there is still time to become a Maryville Uncorked sponsor. Those interested can download the MDA Uncorked sponsorship form for 2021 at downtownmaryville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.