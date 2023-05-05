Donning hard hats Friday morning, May 5, Blount County government and school leaders toured the progress on their largest investment to date in creating Eagleton College and Career Academy.
The $17.4 million project includes a sports complex with track, artificial turf field and field house, as well as a new classroom building.
"We're building the plane in the air," Principal Mark Dowlen said before the tour of the former middle school campus, which now serves grades 6-10. "It's off the ground and it's flying, and we're adding the pieces to it."
With construction on the grounds this school year ECCA's theme has been "Royals at Work," a reference to the students' nickname.
1 Eagleton
The school's motto is "1 Eagleton," referring not only to the middle school and high school components but the community around it too.
Whether they have children in school or not, ECCA wants community members to "come back to Eagleton," Dowlen said. The school is inviting multiple uses of its facilities, and last week hosted a National Day of Prayer event.
Dowlen understands the value of a community school. He grew up in Cornersville, Tennessee, where the entire population of about 1,335 is less than enrollments have been in Blount County's Heritage and William Blount high schools.
Speaking before the tour, Mayor Ed Mitchell recalled the lifelong friendships he made growing up in the Eagleton community, where he still lives. "I was truly a product of the village," Mitchell said. "Everything that I am is because of this village."
He told current students who were helping to host the tour, "Eagleton was the powerhouse, education wise, athletic wise and social wise of this whole county and this whole region."
"I'm excited to see what happens, and I hope you are too," Mitchell told the teens.
On the field
At ECCA, athletic programs are booming, Dowlen said. The high school offers every sport, combining with students from Samuel Everett School of Innovation in some areas.
Surrounding Eagleton's new artificial turf field is an 8-lane track. "That allows us to host any level of championship track meet," Dowlen said. "It has all the field event space." With the proximity to Pellissippi Parkway, the school's looking forward to fundraising through hosting events like that.
Beside the field, the three-level press box has room on the top level not only for the home and opposing coaches, but in the center for students from ECCA's broadcast program of study to livestream the action.
Students will be able to earn work-based learning credit in the broadcasting program, and Dowlen said with sponsorships the school may be able to pay students for that work.
The middle level has space for media and the scoreboard operator, and the first floor is for storage.
One of the pieces yet to be installed are is the bleachers, with seating for about 1,750 on the home side and 750 for visitors.
On the first Friday night football game, scheduled for Sept. 1, Dowlen said, "I hope we have to borrow the skating rink parking lot and bus people over."
The 14,200-square-foot field house includes room for concessions, public bathrooms, coach offices and the weight room, as well as a wellness classroom that could be used for community events. There's one large men's locker room and two smaller locker rooms.
Locker rooms are set up to be interchangeable, Dowlen explained. "There's not a urinal in the place," he said. "That way any locker room can be a girls locker room, boys locker room." The showers are in individual stalls.
Rubber flooring will be one of the last components installed in the weight room, and a strip of artificial turf down the center will allow indoor agility drills. The equipment, from Dynabody, is being designed specifically to fit ECCA's weight room. "They can be used for any sport, any athlete at any point in their training," the principal explained.
In the lab
Originally called a career and technical education building, the new classroom building also will house middle school science, technology, engineering and math, making it the STEM building now. The space includes six classrooms and two labs — Dowlen noted they aren't called shops any more — one for the agriculture program and one for heating, ventilation and air conditioning studies.
Students in the agriculture science program of study, for example, will learn not only about horticulture landscaping but also basic mechanics, welding and carpentry.
Dowlen said he hopes the students will be able to have hands-on practice by offering neighbors in the surrounding subdivision basic landscaping, such as spring mulching and trimming shrubs.
Dowlen and Assistant Principal Jack Evens both noted during the tour that they are aware of the wide age range they ultimately will be serving, from 11 to 18, and keep middle school and high school students separate, even during class changes.
Preserving history
While the school is evolving into something new, Dowlen is mindful of preserving Eagleton's rich history and tradition, as over the decades it has been a junior high, elementary school and middle school. "I want (today's students) to feel that pride," he said.
Blue silhouettes once painted on the walls are former Eagleton students who now are in their 30s; Dowlen knew some when he taught at Heritage. Before their images are painted over, he made sure they were captured in photographs. "That's something that will always be documented and be remembered," he said.
If construction on the latest phase isn't complete before school resumes for students Aug. 1, Dowlen said they will adapt, as they have already. This school year their weight room is on a stage.
During his presentation to members of the Blount County Commission and Blount County Schools administrators, Dowlen said, "Where's Eagleton going? As far as we can take it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.