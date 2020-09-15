The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development will require all unemployment claimants to complete weekly work searches beginning Sunday, Oct. 4.
Claimants who wish to remain eligible for benefits should start their work search during the week of Sept. 27. Those results will be documented during their weekly certification on Oct. 4 and repeat every week.
Any claimant who has a definite return-to-work date due to a temporary layoff, or union workers who have attained employment via their union hiring hall, do not have to complete this requirement. Self-employed workers can fulfill the requirement by completing business improvements or enhancements.
Those out of work due to any of the COVID-19 reasons listed in the CARES Act may be exempt if they self-certify that they were unable to search for jobs due to COVID-19 and are otherwise able and available to work.
The Reemploy Tennessee program can assist claimants with fulfilling the job search requirement and put them on the path to new employment or job training, the state agency said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.