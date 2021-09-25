Unemployment percentages decreased from July to August in 93 of Tennessee's 95 counties, the Tennessee Labor & Workforce Development said in a press release, adding that one of the two remaining counties stayed the same and the other increased by .3%.
The lowest unemployment rate in the state was 2.6% in Williamson County, while Shelby County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.7%.
A chart in the release highlights the 20 counties that had the lowest and highest unemployment percentages. Blount County is on neither list, meaning the unemployment percentage was in the middle.
The release states that 79 counties recorded unemployment rates at less than 5%, and the other 16 counties were between 5% and 10%.
The average unemployment rate in the state for August was 4.6%, the release states, and the jobless rate was 5.2%. More than 470,000 positions were open in Tennessee last week.
September statistics will be released on Oct. 21.
