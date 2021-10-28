NASHVILLE — Unemployment rates dropped in a majority of counties across Tennessee in September, according to the latest data released by the Department of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD).
Eighty-eight of the state’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment during the month. Rates increased in six counties in September and remained the same in one county.
The unemployment rates in 87 counties stand at less than 5%, while the rates are greater than 5%, but less than 10%, in the remaining eight counties.
Blount had the state’s eighth-lowest rate at 2.8%, tying it with Robertson and Loudon counties.
Williamson and Moore counties had the lowest percentage of unemployed residents for the month, each with a September rate of 2.3%. That was 0.3 of a percentage point decrease from the August rate for Williamson and a 0.4 of a percentage point drop for Moore
Perry County had the highest unemployment rate for the month at 8.4%, which was a 1.9 percentage point increase from its August rate of 6.5%.
Maury County had the state’s second-highest rate in September. Unemployment in the county grew by 1.5 percentage points to 6.1%.
Tennessee’s statewide unemployment rate dropped for the fourth consecutive month in September, decreasing from 4.6% in August to 4.4%.
Unemployment across the country also ticked down in September. Nationally, the jobless rate dropped by 0.4 of a percentage point to 4.8%.
Unlike the statewide and national unemployment rates, county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted to factor in seasonal economic influences such as school breaks and severe weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.