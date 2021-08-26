Unemployment rates dropped across the state in July, falling in 94 of Tennessee's 95 counties, according to a new report from the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development.
The data showed that Weakley County was the only county to experience an increase in unemployment as the average rose slightly from 5.2% in June to 5.5% in July.
Unemployment rates were below 5% in 62 counties and under 10% in 94 counties, according to the data. Only Perry County had an unemployment rate higher than 10%.
Williamson County once again recorded the lowest unemployment numbers in the state with a rate of 2.7%, down 0.7% from its June number. Moore County had Tennessee’s second-lowest unemployment rate for July at 3%, also down 0.7% when compared to the previous month.
Statewide, the unemployment rate dropped for the second consecutive month. Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted July rate of 4.7% was 0.2% lower than June’s revised rate of 4.9%.
The national unemployment rate also fell in July but remained slightly higher than Tennessee's. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the United States dropped to 5.4%, down 0.5% from June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.