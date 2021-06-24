Forty of Tennessee's 95 counties saw a decline in unemployment rates for May while 18 counties stayed the same and 37 counties saw an increase, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced Thursday.
Blount County had an unemployment rate of 3.8%, up from 3.7% in April.
Williamson and Moore counties continued to be tied for the lowest rate in the state at 2.7%.
Perry County had the highest unemployment rate in the state for the month of May. The rate decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 7.1%.
Statewide employment held steady at 5% for the month of May.
The June statewide employment rate will be released on July 15.
