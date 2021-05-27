Eighty-seven counties in the state saw a decline in unemployment rates for April, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced Thursday.
Seventy of the 95 counties have an unemployment rate under 5%, while the remaining 25 counties have rates between 5% and 8%.
Blount County had an unemployment rate of 3.7%, down from 4.6% in March.
Williamson and Moore counties were tied for the lowest rate at 2.8%. Williamson County had a 0.5% decrease from March and Moore County had a 0.9% decrease.
Maury County had the highest unemployment rate in the state for the month of April. The rate increased by 3.3 percentage points to 8%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.