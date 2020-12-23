Every city in Tennessee reported a drop in unemployment for the month of November, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development said in a press release Wednesday.
The unemployment rate in 41 of Tennessee's 95 counties was less than 5%. The remaining 54 counties had rates of 5% or more.
Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3% for the month of November. Lake County had the highest at 8.1%, which is 2% lower than the rate in October. The largest drop was in Shelby County with an almost four percentage point drop to 7.3%.
The unemployment rate in the state is 5.3% for the month of November, a decrease by two percentage points from the month of October. Blount's rate was 4.3%.
