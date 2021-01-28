Unemployment increased in each of Tennessee's counties during December 2020, the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development said Thursday.
Blount County's unemployment rate for December was 5.5%. Knox County has the 10th lowest rate at 5.2%.
Only six counties in the state had an unemployment rate of less than 5% in December, 88 counties had a rate greater than or equal to 5% and only one county, Lake, had a rate higher than 10%.
