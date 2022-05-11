Union Grove Elementary students are receiving a bonus this week, with financial lessons that could pay dividends well into adulthood.
UGE is one of a dozen schools across the state piloting five money-themed lessons developed by University of Tennessee Extension to teach not only how to count nickels, dimes and dollars but also how to separate wants from needs.
The program is a partnership among UT Extension, the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission and elementary school educators, who were involved in the development.
“Financial literacy is important because it is the value added to ensure Tennessee families have a good quality of life,” state Treasurer David Lillard Jr. said at Union Grove Elementary on Wednesday, May 11.
The lessons are grounded on research from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that identified building blocks of financial capability, which can begin as early as preschool. For example, children can learn to look past current desires for future gain. By the time they are in elementary school they develop financial attitudes and habits, which are influenced not only by their families but community members and media.
“Keeping up with the Jones starts early,” noted Bill Parker, director of the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission, which helped fund the program.
Tennessee requires students to earn a half credit in personal finance in high school to graduate, but money topics aren’t prevalent in state standards for lower grades, explained UGE Principal Kristy Brewer. The Money Week lessons dovetail with concepts the students do learn, such as “skip counting,” for example, counting by ten when adding up the value of dimes.
The lessons are designed to be fun and engaging for the students and include literacy, with a different book on a money topic every day.
On Wednesday, May 11, celebrity guests read the book “You Can’t Buy a Dinosaur with a Dime,” by Harriet Ziefert.
When UT President Randy Boyd asked students why they couldn’t buy a dinosaur for a dime, one piped up with the explanation that they are extinct. In the book the boy decides at one point to save money by buying the smaller of two dinosaur toys.
The character in the book also earns money, and Boyd shared the story of his son Thomas being an entrepreneur in second grade, charging classmates a quarter to read one of his comic books when they were bored on the bus ride.
State Rep. Bob Ramsey and Maryville Mayor Ed Mitchell were guest readers too, along with UT Extension Dean Ashley Stokes and Assistant Dean Janet Fox.
Mitchell noted that when he was in school students paid for lunch with cash, while now parents can make those payments online. “The practical aspects of using money have left us,” he said.
With the lessons the elementary students are learning now, the mayor said, “When they become adults they’ll make good decisions.”
Students take home newsletters for their parents each day discussing what they learned and offering activities families can do.
For example, on a shopping trip an adult can give the child one item and cash to pay it for separately, so the child practices handling money, explained Christopher Sneed, UT Extension assistant professor and consumer economics specialist.
As part of Money Week students will decorate boxes with sections for money to save, spend and give. They also will receive a book to keep, the Little Critters “Just Saving My Money,” by Mercer Mayer.
Although Money Week is designed for grades one and two, at Union Grove Elementary teachers incorporated financial decisions in the fifth graders’ science, technology, engineering and math class, making them work within a budget. For example one girl decided to use Scotch tape instead of duct tape on her project, so she could afford other materials.
Director Rob Britt, one of the guest readers, said he was so impressed with the lessons he’d like to see them in all 14 Blount County elementary schools.
While Parker said the curriculum could become a model for schools across the country, Money Week is expected to expand to only about 20 schools next year.
