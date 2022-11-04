Union Grove Middle School choral director Tiffany Tipton and Capt. Whit Mahan, a KC-135R pilot with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, spoke to a full house gathered for an early Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning, Nov. 4, at the school.
Veterans in attendance at Union Grove Middle School’s early Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 4, were given a red rose. The ceremony recognizes local veterans for their service and is an interactive educational event for students.
Union Grove Middle School choral director Tiffany Tipton and Capt. Whit Mahan, a KC-135R pilot with the 134th Air Refueling Wing, spoke to a full house gathered for an early Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning, Nov. 4, at the school.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Raygen Clouse, 3, and her grandparents, veterans Marie Bruno, Army, and Joe Bruno, Navy, listen to a speaker at the Union Grove Middle School earlyVeterans Day ceremony Friday morning, Nov. 4.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Boy Scouts Curtis Owens (from left), James Caponetti and Owen Haag fold the American flag during a ceremony honoring veterans Friday morning, Nov. 4, at Union Grove Middle School.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Veterans in attendance at Union Grove Middle School’s early Veterans Day ceremony Friday, Nov. 4, were given a red rose. The ceremony recognizes local veterans for their service and is an interactive educational event for students.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
William Blount High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets present the colors Friday, Nov. 4, during a Union Grove Middle School ceremony honoring veterans.
Union Grove Middle School honored veterans with a program Friday morning, Nov. 4.
Capt. Whit Mahan, a pilot with the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 134th Air Refueling Wing, was the guest speaker for the program, which honored faculty and family members who have served in the U.S. military. William Blount High School ROTC cadets and Boy Scouts from Troops 800 and 88 joined the middle school’s band and chorus for the program, and WBHS band director Noah Tuten played “Taps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.