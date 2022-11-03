When Joy Gornto saw the destruction Hurricane Ian caused in Florida, she knew she wanted to do something to help. A Florida native, Gornto was struck by the destruction she saw posted on social media by friends living and visiting in the area.
“The stuff you see on the news is very broad,” she said. “But this was very personal. It really broke my heart.”
Gornto has been a teacher at Alcoa High School for 11 years, and currently teaches marketing. After discussing the situation in Florida with her students, she said, the consensus was unanimous.
“I started talking to my kids,” she said. “And they said, is there anything we can do to help kids down there?”
That desire to help, she said, has spiraled into something much larger than just her and her class. Members of AHS, Heritage High School, Maryville High School and the Samuel Everett School of Innovation are teaming up this month to raise funds to help students in Cape Coral, Florida. From now until midnight on Nov. 13, the schools will be selling T-shirts with a unique design featuring the logo of all four schools with 100% of the profits going to Cape Coral High School.
The fundraiser, HHS marketing teacher Nathaniel Greer said, represents something special for the community.
“I know it’s normally a school versus school thing around here,” he said. “But this time we’re coming together to make an impact for somebody else.”
Greer believes that impact is important for his students to see. The four schools will be offering the shirts through Alcoa printing company Goteez, charging $15 for a T-shirt and $20 for a long-sleeved shirt. Greer said he wants his students to observe the human aspect of marketing instead of just seeing how much they can collect.
“It’s not a competition anymore,” he said. “It’s for someone else.”
Cape Coral High School marketing teacher Stacey Green doesn’t have to worry about viewing the destruction as personal. Hurricane Ian only caused minor damage to the school campus, she said, but many students in the area have seen extensive destruction to their homes and property. Some, she said, are living out of RVs. When a mutual friend offered to put her in touch with Gornto, she readily agreed, and the two began brainstorming ways to help students in need. The money raised by schools in Blount County will be administered through counselors at CCHS.
“Our counselors have a list of families they’ve spoken with who have lost everything,” she said. “They’ve lost homes, they’ve lost cars, clothing, food. They’ve had to completely start from scratch. So the counselors are going to be able to distribute it to the families that have truly lost everything.”
Members of the four schools will be promoting the shirts through online means and in newsletters, an area where Samuel Everett business teacher Shonda Hensley said her school will be focusing its energy. Gornto also said her students will try to sell shirts at home football games, and she has used part of the school’s budget to purchase 100 shirts to sell in the school store.
Maryville High School marketing teacher Rosanna Giles said she will be taking the fundraiser one step farther. Together, she and her students will be running a “chuck a duck” event at the Blount County Basketball Jamboree Nov. 10, where all four schools will be represented.
“We’ll be selling these little ducks before the jamboree and during the first quarter,” she said. “In between the first and second quarter, the MC will invite people to chuck their ducks. There’s going to be a target in the middle of the basketball court, and customers who have bought a duck will chuck it, and whoever gets closest will win prizes.”
Her students have already spent time numbering 500 individual ducks in preparation for the event, and have also prepared social media posts to promote the event. The aim, she said, was to get the students involved and make it a teaching moment, but also to help them see the benefit of working together.
“One of the things that I love about working together to help Cape Coral is that students see that, although we compete fiercely with each other, we still belong to the same greater community and can work together for good,” she said.
Gornto, too, is hopeful the schools can come together to make a difference. She sees the fundraiser as a novel idea for the community, and an opportunity to grow together.
“This is the first time that the four schools have done a collaboration,” she said. “And I think we’re all excited to show that we’re united for a common cause.”
Gornto said the sales should raise $11 for every t-shirt and $14 for every long-sleeved shirt sold.
