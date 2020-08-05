United Grocery Outlet, also known as UGO, will open a new location in the old Save-A-Lot building, 227 S. Hall Road, Alcoa.
Dennis Miller, manager at UGO, said the company hopes to be open at the new location by mid- to late September.
The current UGO location at 148 S. Calderwood St., Alcoa, in Midland Plaza Shopping Center, will remain open through the end of 2020; meaning for a little while, Alcoa will be home to two of the discount grocery stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.