The United Veterans of Blount County will not host its annual Veterans Day program at RIO Revolution, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
The Blount County Veterans Affairs committee gave the recommendation to cancel the event at a Tuesday, Nov. 3, meeting. UVBC then voted and made the final decision to cancel the event.
"This hard decision was made due to the seriousness of the COVID virus and that most of the attendees at the Veterans Day program are older and some have underlying health conditions," a United Veterans press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.