More than a quarter of all Blount County residents were in a difficult financial situation in 2021.
That’s according to the latest report by United for ALICE — a group led by United Way of Northern New Jersey that seeks to inform the public about people who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed. People who fall under the ALICE category, according to United Way of Blount County CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen, are able to survive, but often barely so.
“It’s basically the people that are making too much for the federal poverty level, but not enough to actually afford the basics,” she told The Daily Times.
That means people who fall under the ALICE designation may struggle to make ends meet, but don’t qualify for many forms of assistance that would otherwise help them make do.
The latest report contains data from 2021, partly because of how long it takes to collect and compile the information. It’s also significantly newer than the previous data Wackerhagen and her team possessed, which was from 2018. This study focuses on a snapshot of ALICE life at the end of the pandemic, and it gives an in-depth look at the financial lives of people across the nation.
It also provides a thorough examination of individual counties. In 2021, ALICE individuals represented 29 percent of Blount County.
“It’s the cooks, the cashiers, fast food workers, waitresses, waiters, people working retail,” Wackerhagen said. “They really help keep our community moving. Without them, you wouldn’t have been able to go through the drive through at lunch to get something to eat, or go to the grocery store and get food off the shelf.”
A major cause of financial woes, according to Sarah Jurinsky, community impact coordinator for United Way of Blount County, is the wages paid for common jobs that are key to keeping the economy running. In 2021, United for Alice estimated most of the 20 most-common jobs in Tennessee paid an average below $20 an hour. But for a pair of adults with two children and childcare to survive in Blount County, they would need a combined income of just under $32 an hour.
“I think that’s why you see these people working so hard, but it’s not really working,” she said.
The majority of funding from United Way of Blount County goes to helping the local ALICE population, but Wackerhagen said she’s worried about what the future will look like. Many ALICE individuals were eligible for emergency funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, but many of those funding sources are now going away. Tightening budgets mean less money can go toward savings, healthcare and other uses many can take for granted.
And then there are the unexpected expenses.
“If I get a flat tire and that’s a $400 expense, I can’t pay that,” Wackerhagen said. “What’s going to happen is I’ll probably sacrifice meals, or I’ll maybe be late on my utilities.”
Blount County was above the state average in most of the measurements United for Alice studied from 2021. The state average ALICE population was one percent higher than in Blount County. The state average poverty level was also 13 percent, while Blount County sat at 9 percent.
But for Wackerhagen and her team, that doesn’t mean people in need can be ignored. Members like Jurinsky or Vice President Wendy Wand host workshops and training sessions for business leaders around the community to put the new data into the hands of people who can make a difference.
“It’s part of our job to educate our community on this data,” Wackerhagen said. “The more we can educate people around us, the more they ask ‘what can I do? What can I do in my sphere of influence?’ And we’ve seen companies go through this training that we do and come back and say, ‘okay, what can we do?’”
Little steps, she said, make a big difference.
Community members interested in setting up an ALICE workshop or seeing availability near them are invited to email sjurinsky@unitedwayblount.org for more information.
