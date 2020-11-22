In a year of unprecedented challenges, United Way of Blount County still exceeded its fundraising campaign goal.
Altogether, UWBC raised $1,971,518, topping its original goal of $1,949,000.
“We set our goal … knowing that it was a very difficult year,” campaign chair Chris Soros said. “We were in the middle of COVID-19 — a lot of uncertainty. But more than anything else there’s a lot of need in the community, so we really labored over setting that goal, and that’s the number that we came up with.”
Usually, sponsors and community members gather for a luncheon to celebrate the campaign’s close; however, this year the wrap-up event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the lack of in-person communication, the event resembled the typical gathering in many ways. United Way used Remo Conference, a virtual meeting platform that allows participants to communicate with each other in a one-on-one setting in addition to providing typical Zoom-like properties.
Time was allotted at the beginning of the meeting for networking with other participants through Remo.
While campaign chair Chris Soros shared the results of the campaign, several people participated in the online chat — congratulating one another for meeting individual fundraising goals.
“You all have worked tirelessly this year to meet the needs of Blount County that face struggles, and those struggles have been compounded because of COVID,” UWBC president Jennifer Wackerhagen said to the 2020 community sponsors. “You all really step up and help the most vulnerable in Blount County, so we say thank you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.