United Way of Blount County celebrated the start of its annual fundraising campaign Friday as a crowd of members and supporters gathered for the Kindness for Kickoff event at The Shed in Maryville.
Campaign Chair Kevin Painter described the event as a chance to celebrate members and donors while also “letting people know what our goal is and what the needs are in the community.”
Painter, who also served as emcee for the event, said it was an honor to be this year’s campaign chair.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Painter said. “I was born and raised here and my family is here. It’s a real joy to be able to help support those in our community who need it the most.”
Painter’s enthusiasm for the cause was evident as he welcomed the crowd, thanking them for all of their support and work they do for the organization.
“We’re so glad that you all could make it to the start of this annual campaign,” Painter said. “We know things have been very challenging lately but we’re so fortunate to have so many people like you all here standing up for the most vulnerable in Blount County.”
Painter then introduced Adriel and Nichole McCord, who spoke to the crowd about the organization’s pacesetters — companies that begin their campaigns early and “set the pace” for the organization’s fundraising.
“We’ve had some amazing successes with the pacesetter campaigns,” Adriel said. “So far the pacesetters have raised a total of $228,726.”
Next, Painter welcomed Julie Elder and Bill Eames to the podium to discuss leadership giving, which recognizes individuals and households who make gifts of $1,000 or more to United Way of Blount County.
“These donors help create a solid foundation in our campaign, leading the way to create positive and meaningful change right here in our community,” Elder told the crowd. “This summer, we have all been working very hard to secure and strengthen our base of leadership givers.”
Elder and Eames were followed by Shane Creasy, who shed light on the organization’s first fundraising event of the year — a June golf tournament that raised $43,000.
Later in the program, Bobbie Eason from Blount County Habitat for Humanity addressed the crowd, informing attendees of the crucial role United Way plays in helping the organization build and repair affordable homes across the county.
“Without the funding provided by United Way, it would be impossible for our program to maintain its level of operation that we’ve been able to achieve over the past few years,” Eason said. “These dollars make a difference in our community.”
Near the end of the event, Painter showed the audience the 2021 campaign video, which featured a number of United Way’s community partners describing ways in which the organization is impacting the community.
Before taking back the podium to close out the program, Painter asked members of the audience to stand up and share what United Way means to them and why they continue to donate.
“I give to United Way for three reasons,” said Mary Martin, a sales manager at SmartBank. “I believe in Blount County, Blount County makes me, Mary Martin, a better person, and all of the money raised here stays here.”
Painter ended the day by revealing the organization already has raised $474,887 this year. That’s nearly a quarter of the campaign’s overall annual goal of $2,021,000.
“I’m excited about where we are, where we’re headed, what we can do,” Painter said. “We don’t do this work alone. It’s truly the strength of all of us that drives real change. We hope you leave today with the courage to be our biggest advocates. Because we need you in this fight.”
The organization’s fundraising deadline is Nov. 19. To learn more about the United Way or to make a donation, visit www.unitedwayblount.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.