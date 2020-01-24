Attendees at United Way of Blount County’s annual meeting at 1st United Methodist Church Friday wrote ways to positively change their community on small rectangular pieces of fabric.
“Truly think about the change you can make in your space,” CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen said after prompting the craft.
Wackerhagen told the crowd of nearly 100 to tie their piece of fabric to the fabric of the person next to them.
United Way staff intends to tie all the pieces together and hang the completed creation in their office to remind everyone there’s always something they can do, Wackerhagen said.
Aside from brainstorming philanthropic ideas and participating in a small craft, attendees mingled over Chick-Fil-A provided by meeting sponsors.
Wackerhagen recalled 2019 as being a year of “advocacy, partnerships and impact.”
She shared numbers from United Way-funded programs and organizations such as the Maryville warming shelter, poverty simulations, Meals on Wheels and Haven House.
“We work together to fight for the people in our community who are most vulnerable,” Wackerhagen said. “And we do that together.”
Altogether, last year’s fundraising campaign brought in $2,115,000.
Mike Honeycutt, the 2019 Board of Trustees chair announced this year’s board, acknowledged community partners and gave out several awards.
Kelly Love Manning was awarded the Best of the Best Board Member award after having served on the executive board as well as the Community Impact Committee and allocations panel.
First Horizon Bank representative Megan Seaton was given the title “Champion of the Year,” for assisting with events, making connections with campaign coordinators and promoting United Way on social media.
The 2019 Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Tammi Ford, vice president of the Blount Partnership and active community volunteer.
Among those retiring from the board are Sempangi Jones, Steve White and Dr. Mike Winstead.
Newly-elected members include Rosemary Garland, Jane Groff, Katie Powers, Andy Sonner, Chris Soro and Dr. Jane Qualls.
Current members Kim Golly and Kurt Wilkerson will return for an additional 3-year term.
Kathy Johnson, who has been involved with United Way for 40 years and will serve as the 2020 chair, closed out the event.
“I’m so happy y’all are on my team,” she said.
