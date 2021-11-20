United Way of Blount County marked the end of another successful fundraising campaign at its annual victory celebration Friday.
The 2021 campaign raised more than $2.1 million dollars, exceeding the campaign goal by more than $100,000. United Way’s 2021 Campaign Chair Kevin Painter said that money will go back into the community.
“We raised more than $2,123,000. ... All of that money we raised will stay in Blount County and help those who need it the most,” Painter said.
United Way officials handed out awards and recognized top donors for the 2021 campaign during Friday’s event.
“It was wonderful to celebrate with the people here today, reaching a goal that we set about 18 weeks ago,” Painter told The Daily Times. “It’s a sense of relief, it’s a sense of pride, to know that we were able to come together and raise this amount of money to help those here in Blount County.”
Painter also thanked the hardworking staff that spent a year on the campaign and helped United Way reach its lofty fundraising goal.
“The United Way staff is amazing. They were unbelievable in the support that they gave to me,” Painter said. “We assembled a great team, a great campaign cabinet with folks have chaired this campaign before, folks that care about this community, and they were able to go out and work incredibly hard to help us meet our goal.”
While Painter thanked the United Way staff and its donors, many in the organization heaped praise on the man that oversaw the campaign, calling Painter a “wonderful leader.”
“We were really fortunate to have Kevin Painter step up this year and be our campaign chair for 2021,” United Way of Blount County President and CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen said. “He wants to get everyone involved, he encourages his team, he encourages and motivates everybody really well. It’s evident from how well we did and how everyone came together to help. We really, really can’t thank Kevin enough for his leadership on this campaign.”
Following the victory celebration, Wackerhagen detailed how the organization will use the money to help “the most vulnerable in Blount County.”
“We’ve got 26 wonderful community partners that are in the trenches every day helping individuals and families in need. If it wasn’t for United Way and these community partners, some of these people would go without,” Wackerhagen said. “So, this increase in giving this year — we’re going to be able to help so many more people in the areas of health, education and self-sufficiency.”
With the 2021 campaign coming to a close, United Way organizers will take a break for the holidays before gearing up for the next campaign after the new year.
“We’re going to take a little breather and campaign planning will start in January. It really starts that early,” Wackerhagen explained. “We have a small staff at United Way and we really rely on volunteers. So getting those volunteers in place, starting to plan events and workplace campaigns — all of that will start in January.”
For now, however, the organization is taking a well-earned victory lap, raising a glass to months of hard work and millions of dollars to put toward the community.
“It’s great to celebrate all the hard work that our staff and volunteers have done. They worked tirelessly,” Painter said. “We knew we wanted to raise as much money as we can. It’s difficult but we had amazing companies and individuals step up this year and we were able to well exceed our goal.”
