Community service leaders came together this week to celebrate the midway point of United Way of Blount County’s 2021 fundraising campaign.
2021 Campaign Chair Kevin Painter described the event as a chance to “share our campaign progress with the community and let everyone know where we stood and where we need to go.”
As of Wednesday, Oct. 13, the organization had raised $1,168,877, according to United Way’s Facebook page. That’s more than half of its annual campaign goal of $2,021,000.
“We are on track to meet our goal,” Painter said following the event. “We’re thankful for those that have stepped up so far and are excited to reach our goal in November.”
Maryville College President Dr. Bryan Coker served as the event’s guest speaker, delivering an inspirational speech about the bonds that hold Blount County together.
“Dr. Coker reminded us that we are all connected here in Blount County,” Painter told The Daily Times. “I am so thankful for his leadership at Maryville College and his commitment to bettering our community.”
The campaign officially began back in August when the organization hosted its Kindness for Kickoff event at The Shed.
“I’m excited about where we are, where we’re headed, what we can do,” Painter said at the kickoff event. “We don’t do this work alone. It’s truly the strength of all of us that drives real change.”
At the time United Way had already raised {span}over a quarter of its annual goal. Thanks to its pacesetters — companies that begin their campaigns early and “set the pace” for the organization’s fundraising — United Way managed to raise $474,887 before the campaign even began.
In the six weeks since the kickoff, donors have continued to step up, helping the organization raise nearly $694,000.
There are still five weeks remaining in the campaign, with the fundraising deadline approaching next month. Painter pointed to the organization’s social media page as a way to keep up with the coming events.
“The United Way of Blount County Facebook page has updates on all things happening in the campaign,” Painter said. “We are excited to celebrate reaching our goal on Nov. 19 at our Victory Celebration.”
To help out with the campaign or make a donation, visit the organization’s website at www.unitedwayblount.org.
Painter stressed that by contributing to United Way, donors can be sure that their money is going directly back into their community.
“I can’t think of a better way to for a donation to help our community more than giving to United Way,” Painter said. “The dollars we raise stay here and help those here in Blount County that need it the most.”
