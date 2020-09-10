In an effort to continue its fundraising campaign amid a pandemic, United Way of Blount County has moved parts of its annual Gas Day online.
During Gas Day, a portion of gas sales at participating stations goes to United Way. Teams of volunteers pump gas and clean windshields for tips, which also go toward the fundraiser.
The first part of the event still is happening — 5 cents of all gas sales at participating Pilots, Kenjos and EZ Stops on Friday, Sept. 18, will go to the campaign. However, this year, there will be no windshield-wiping volunteers at Clayton Homes-sponsored event.
That decision, UWBC CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen said, was a direct result of COVID-19.
“It’s not going to be safe for us to have lots of volunteers out at the gas stations pumping gas and washing windshields for tips,” she said. “But we’re still recruiting those teams.”
Blount County companies, such as DENSO, Epic Nine Marketing, Volunteer Home Mortgage and Newell Brands, make up the 14 volunteer teams. Some of the companies have linked with local nonprofits to create a team: the city of Maryville with New Hope Child Advocacy Center, Clayton Homes with Family Promise Blount County, CBBC Bank with Legal Aid of East Tennessee and Smart Bank with the Helen Ross McNabb Center.
Volunteers are employees of the companies or nonprofits.
Rather than being physically on-site Sept. 18, the volunteers have been asking friends, family and coworkers for “virtual tips,” Wackerhagen said.
“I think it’s one of those events that I think will do well virtually,” Wackerhagen said. “We didn’t want to just cancel it because of COVID, so we just kind of thought, ‘Let’s try this.’”
Teams began accepting tips, which also can be given at blountgasday.com, on Sept. 1. Tips can be donated until Sept. 18.
When people go to leave a tip online, they are given the option of choosing which team they want their money to be counted toward.
Teams are not only gathering virtual tips, but they’re also finding businesses and individuals to match their tips.
“The tip match sponsorship was introduced several years ago and is another revenue generator for United Way Gas Day,” Wackerhagen emailed.
As of Sept. 8, PCS Inc. had collected the most tips, the SmartBank/Helen Ross McNabb team was in second place and Arconic was in third.
At the end of the day Sept, 18, United Way will announce which team collected the most tips. The winner will get to keep UWBC’s Gas Day Trophy until next year.
“We’re excited to see what the possibilities are with this new format, and we’re already so grateful for those who jumped on board without hesitation as we created a virtual game plan,” UWBC Communications Manager Julie Stansberry emailed.
As for this year’s actual event, the team at United Way still is encouraging people to fill up their gas tanks on Sept. 18.
“The oil companies are still going to give us 5 cents per gallon of gas sold that day,” she said. “So we’re still wanting people to go get gas.”
Participating gas stations will have signage out indicating 5 cents of all gas purchases will go to United Way. There also will be a sign at the pump with a QR code taking buyers directly to the website, where they can leave a tip.
Last year, Gas Day raised $25,181. For the 2020 event, Stansberry said United Way isn’t setting a fundraising goal.
“Rather than set a goal, the staff, event co-chairs and committee placed priority in finding ways to make this event possible, especially during such a challenging year,” she wrote. “We’d love to raise what we did last year, as this money is so valuable in meeting the needs of Blount County’s most vulnerable population.”
The total goal of United Way’s 2020 campaign is $1,940,000. As of the campaign kickoff Aug. 28, United Way already had raised $639,209.
“Our volunteers have stepped up in a big way to make sure that this campaign happens,” Wackerhagen said. “United Way staff have also just really stepped up and have been really flexible and fluid this year at still making things happen. We’ve tried not to miss a beat at all because our community is counting on us.”
