There’s a reason why Tennessee is known as the Volunteer State. Not surprisingly, it’s a designation that is especially meaningful to community outreach organizations like United Way of Blount County in particular. It was with that in mind that the organization recognized Artie Yarlett, owner of the full service, award-winning advertising agency Visual Voice, with this year’s Volunteer of the Year award.
The award, which has been handed out annually since 2009, recognizes those organizations and individuals that exemplify what it means to live in the Volunteer state.
This year’s presentation took place on Jan. 28 at First United Methodist Church of Maryville. Yarlett was recognized for the fact that his company has donated over $274,000 through in-kind marketing and design services to United Way of Blount County from Visual Voice’s inception 25 years ago.
The annual meeting also allows an opportunity to salute United Way’s board of directors, to introduce new board members and to offer thanks to those who are retiring from the board.
In addition, it also celebrates the things United Way has accomplished over the past year and share its plans for the year to come.
Jennifer Wackerhagen, President and CEO of United Way of Blount County, said that Yarlett was especially deserving of the honor bestowed upon him.
“It’s hard to put into words what he means to our organization,” she said. “He has a great team of designers who are extremely creative, and the help they’ve given us allows us to share our mission with the community.”
Wackerhagen said that award recipients are chosen based on their volunteer efforts with United Way over the past year.
“After our United Way staff meet to nominate individuals, we then select a recipient,” she said. “We have so many deserving individuals in Blount County that dedicate a lot of time to United Way, so it’s always hard to choose. We selected Artie Yarlett not only because of the volunteer work that he has contributed to United Way in the past year, but for 25 years of service to our organization. He is very deserving of this recognition.”
For his part, Yarlett said the award came as a surprise, but that he appreciated the recognition.
“This award means a lot,” he said. “I’m very humbled to receive this honor and very grateful for it.”
Wackerhagen said that the acknowledgement was well deserved. She added that Visual Voice has been a vital partner as far as communicating United Way of Blount County’s ongoing mission, which is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of the local community. “We support organizations that help Blount County’s most vulnerable through programs that create a healthy, well-educated, and self-sufficient community,” she said. “More than 41,000 lives were positively changed through United Way funded services, and 81% of those individuals are living with limited means or are in poverty.”In 2021 alone, $2,123,421 was raised by the community through corporate donations, workplace campaigns, individuals, and special events to help the most vulnerable in Blount County. The dollars that are raised in Blount County stay in Blount County,” she said.
Wackerhagen said that Yarlett’s assistance in communicating those efforts made him especially deserving of the Volunteer of the Year Award he received. “We are so grateful for all that he does for United Way of Blount County,” she said.
