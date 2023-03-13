Staff Reports
United Way of Blount County will allocate more than $1.4 million to 25 agencies and two other designees it selected for aid in 2023. The charitable nonprofit organization aims to “creat(e) opportunities for a better life for all,” according to its website.
Over 75 volunteers reviewed requests from United Way’s partner agencies for allocations and determined the amount of funding those agencies will receive. The United Way board then voted to approve the aid in February.
A media release from United Way quotes Vice President Wendy Wand, who supervises the allocation process, as saying, “The investment of time the volunteers place on this process to ensure our funds are reaching those in need within our community, holding these outstanding agencies accountable as well as our organization to support them in any way we can is why I am so proud to be part of this organization.”
The organizations set to receive allocations from United Way are focused on health, education and self-sufficiency, according to the release.
Within those categories, United Way is interested in fostering “access to health care, services, mental health, and prevention and treatment programs for various health issues, including substance abuse” among the organizations working in health care.
The priority United Way set for education is the success of children and youth, while for self-sufficiency, the nonprofit’s focus includes housing and transportation stability, among other things.
“Every year I am overwhelmed by our community’s compassion and generosity to one another,” the release quotes Community Impact Chair Brandon Everhart as saying.
The following organizations received allocations from United Way for 2023:
• A Place To Stay: $30,000
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee: $16,000
• Blount County Community Action Agency: $85,000
• Blount County Habitat for Humanity: $44,000
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Blount County: $167,065
• CASA of the Tennessee Heartland: $35,000
• Compassion Counseling: $30,000
• East Tennessee Kidney Foundation: $13,500
• Family Promise of Blount County: $73,500
• The Florence Crittenton Agency: $19,000
• Gate — Gateway to Independence: $20,000
• Girls Inc. of TN Valley: $30,000
• Good Neighbors of Blount County: $50,000
• Great Smoky Mountain Council, Boy Scouts of America: $20,000
• Haven House, Inc.: $106,000
• The Hearing & Speech Foundation: $10,000
• Legal Aid of East Tennessee: $77,000
• LTVEC — Birth to Three: $23,000
• Maryville Kiwanis Foundation — Imagination Library: $7,500
• McNabb Center: $244,782
• New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center: $70,000
• Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee: $17,500
• Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, Inc.: $100,000
• Trinity Health Ministries, Inc.: $30,000
• True Purpose Ministries: $60,000
• Designations were made to:
• East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Rehabilitation Center, $6,277 and Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee, $948
