United Way of Blount County has raised nearly 50% of its fundraising goal at the halfway point of its annual campaign — even amid changes forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Tuesday morning Facebook Live meeting, fundraising chairs announced they had raised $927,672, or nearly 48% of United Way’s $1,949,000 goal.
“We know that even before the virus hit this year, that many people were faced with challenges — challenges like food insecurity, lack of medicine, just the means to have a safe life. We have that situation here in Blount County, and the virus just amplifies that need,” campaign chair Chris Soro said. “So this campaign this year may just be one of the most important campaigns that we have ever undertaken as a United Way of Blount County.”
With the help of donations and “pacesetters,” or companies that started fundraising earlier than the UWBC campaign start date, United Way already raised $639,209 before the campaign officially started on Aug. 30, UWBC Communications Manager Julie Stansberry said.
The majority of the raised funds — $436,258 — came from the major firms division, which is made up of companies like CBBC Bank, Clayton Homes and First Horizon. Donations from employee campaigns at Blount Memorial Hospital, DENSO and Arconic, and other major firms or companies, were included in this amount.
The annual Gas Day, which had to be totally restructured as a result of COVID-19, brought in $28,949 — $2,000 more than 2019.
Another popular event, the DENSO-hosted golf tournament, which also experienced coronavirus-inflicted changes, raised $37,000, fundraising chairs told meeting participants.
“We have a ways to go. We’re going to get there together,” Soro said. “... what we really need is to extend a hand of kindness to others. And that’s what this is all about, and so we need you now more than ever to make a difference in the lives of people around you.”
In addition to the annual fundraiser, United Way has continued raising money for its COVID-19 Response Fund.
In March, officials at United Way combined $45,000 from its discretionary fund with donations from the community for the relief fund, which provides resources to its partner agencies as well as other local nonprofits who are economically impacted by COVID-19.
Since then, UWBC has raised an additional $275,000 for the fund. About $140,000 has been given to Blount organizations in need.
The remaining $180,000 has yet to be distributed, Soro said, but will go to help those “who need the help most from the impact of COVID-19.”
“Thankfully, United Way is an avenue of hope for those people in our community who need help more than ever right now,” Soro said.
