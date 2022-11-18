United Way of Blount County announced Friday, Nov. 18 that it had surpassed its campaign goal by more than $100,000. Donors from across the county have raised over $2 million in all, making the year the most successful in the history of the organization.
Campaign co-chairs Adriel and Nichole McCord delivered the announcement at the UWBC victory celebration, hosted at The Showroom at Five Points, 1529 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. The event also saw the allocation of awards for donors and fundraisers.
Adriel McCord thanked guests for their contributions of money and time to the United Way cause.
“In August, after much thought and discussion, we announced our goal at $2,050,000. That’s a lot of money,” he said. “Between that moment and now, you have showed up. You’ve showed up for those in need of a warm meal, those going through therapy, those who need somewhere to go after school, and those who need a warm bed to sleep in.”
The 2022 UWBC campaign brought in a total of $2,191,577. The largest portion of that fund came from major firms in the area, who donated just over $1 million.
“It’s been a hard year for many reasons,” McCord said. “But the best thing about Blount County is that we don’t stop fighting for hope. I want to thank each of you in this room for showing up for this community who is counting on us.”
Guests at the event also heard from April Smith, the Executive Director of Family Promise of Blount County – an organization that provides shelter, support and housing to struggling families in the community. Smith said that she has seen lives turned around with the money raised by United Way.
“I want you to know that Family Promise cannot be victorious without donors and campaigns like this,” she said. “It takes every dollar that we get from Family Promise and our private donors to really make our families successful. Some of you may or may not know our program.”
UWBC Vice President Wendy Wand said the funds raised in the 2022 campaign will be allocated by committees of volunteers from around the county in the first quarter of 2023. Roughly 65% of the funds will be allocated in February, with the majority of the rest being allocated in a second round later on. Funds will continue to come in for the remainder of 2022.
