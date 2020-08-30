Folks at United Way of Blount County are confident that this year’s fundraising campaign will be a success despite being held in the throes of a global pandemic.
“This campaign may be one of the most important campaigns we do,” United Way of Blount County CEO Jennifer Wackerhagen said in a phone interview. “As we continue to respond to COVID and as we recover and as we rebuild as a community, United Way is here. We’re here for the long haul.”
The goal of the campaign, which officially started Friday morning, is $1,940,000. With the help of donations and “pacesetters,” or companies that started fundraising earlier than the UWBC campaign start date, United Way already has raised $639,209, United Way Communications Manager Julie Stansberry said.
While nearly $2 million may seem like a big ask, United Way officials are sure that the community is going to show up for those in need.
“We know that there are a lot of businesses that are hurting, and a lot of people in Blount County that are hurting, but also there’s a lot of people in Blount County that have been blessed and continue to be blessed,” Wackerhagen said. “We’re seeing that with individual giving and so far even with our campaigns and our employee giving. People are just still being so generous.”
The tone of the 12-week campaign was set Friday with a “Kindness for Kick-off” drive-through event from 8 a.m. to noon at High Praises Church, 1601 E. Broadway Ave. in Maryville. Community members pulled into the church’s parking lot and donated a variety of household items — all while abiding by social distancing guidelines.
“It’s kind of like just a microcosm of 2020 so to speak,” campaign Chairman Chris Soro said of this year’s kickoff, “which we might all want to just forget about.”
While any household items were accepted — one woman even gave a bottle of laundry detergent — the staff at United Way crafted a list UWBC’s partner agencies’ most-needed supplies. The list included cleaning and office supplies as well as other household items such as paper plates and hand soap.
“I think when someone decides they want to do something, maybe that means they want to give their time, or maybe that means they’re going to give their financial resources, but then also sometimes people just want to give a tangible thing,” UWBC Resource Development Manager Emily Mantooth said.
The items will be sorted and delivered to United Way’s partner agencies.
Additionally as a part of the kickoff, 24 volunteers spread out across the county at organizations such as the Blount County Community Action Agency and New Hope Child Advocacy Center donated their time.
Though this year’s campaign kickoff looked drastically different than years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s prevention of in-person gatherings, the point of the event was still accomplished: Join together to help the community.
“I feel really good about (this campaign),” UWBC board Chairwoman Kathy Johnson said. “We have a wonderful community that supports us and I feel like we will be there.”
In 2019, United Way raised $2,115,000, nearly $2,000 more than its original goal and $26,645 more than in 2018.
