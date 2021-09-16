United Way of Blount County raised a record-setting $38,009 through its annual #UnitedWayGasDay fundraiser, according to a media release from the organization.
Each year a United Way banner is placed at participating gas stations and a portion of each fuel purchase is donated to the organization. #UnitedWayGasDay 2021 surpassed the 2020 record by more than $9,000, officials said.
"To each and every company, organization, volunteer, sponsor, donor, staff member and social media sharer who supported this event, thank you," the media release stated.
On Thursday, United Way of Blount County presented the traveling Gas Day trophy to the team that raised the most money. Leadership Blount Class of 2022 came in first, followed by partners Volunteer Home Mortgage Inc. and Compassion Counseling; UWBC Champions; partners Arconic and GEM Technologies Inc.; and partners PCS Inc. and New Hope Blount County Children's Advocacy Center.
