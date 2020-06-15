Researchers from the University of Tennessee have helped revamp processes at Clayton Home Building Group to make them more efficient and less stressful for workers.
Using data from the company, video of workers, fitness trackers and personal observations, students and staff from the UT Center for Advanced Systems Research and Education not only cut the amount of wasted time but also reduced employee fatigue.
“As we have increased our productivity in this nation, we have done it at the cost of employee well-being,” Rupy Sawhney, professor of industrial systems engineering at UT and executive director of CASRE, explained in a phone interview Monday, June 15. The result is that over the past several decades, the stress of U.S. workers has far exceeded that in other productive nations, he said.
“The model that we’ve developed at the center changes this paradigm, and we believe that not only can we improve processes and systems … but we can do this in alignment with the quality of life for people,” Sawhney said.
Asked about the name of the model developed over the past decade or more, the professor said, “It’s very presumptuous, but the group named it after me; it’s called the Sawhney Model.”
“I figure they think that I’m really old or I’m going to die,” he said with a laugh.
Variation
The study began at Clayton’s Rutledge off-site home-building facility in early 2018, with observations over multiple three-week periods.
“The biggest problem within any process, whether it be manufacturing, hospitals and all that is the amount of what we call variation or inconsistency,” Sawhney explained. That interrupts the workflow or assembly line.
“That is really the silent killer of manufacturing processes or any production processes,” he said.
By changing how employees work, the researchers cut by about 40% a manufacturing cycle time that previously took an hour.
New systems reduced the waiting and walking of employees who might otherwise travel 8 miles or more a day with activities such as repeatedly leaving the work area to retrieve parts.
“We tried to redesign the processes so the level of physical effort required would be much less,” he said. “On average we could reduce the amount of effort maybe by 20%.”
One change was bringing materials closer to the production line and putting them in order of use. “It almost becomes like a guide for how to assemble a house,” Sawhney said of the order.
Another innovation was teams working in zones.
“When you put people together and you get them to work in a coordinated effort, not only can they do their work much quicker, but that second time you also can allow them a certain amount of relaxation,” Sawhney said.
Coordinating work also allows better control over physical distancing.
The center has developed new algorithms and mathematical models to design relaxation into the system, he explained. The focus is on not simply cutting work but enhancing the quality of life.
Combined with other efforts at Clayton, employee retention has soared, Sawhney said.
“The company is doing better, but at the same time people seem now to prefer to be able to stay at that company and work,” he said.
Living lab
The center provides an opportunity for UT students to practice what they learn in industry. Those earning a master’s degree may work on one to three projects, while doctoral candidates work on five to seven, Sawhney said.
Five worked on the project Clayton funded, along with Sawhney and a couple of others from the center.
“We work with a lot of companies in the region,” he said, and the center is implementing some of its ideas at Blount County manufacturing facilities, including Boatmate Trailers and DENSO.
“Industry is our living laboratory,” he said. “We prove and validate the concept.”
The improvements developed at Clayton’s Rutledge facility are moving into others.
“Our country is experiencing a widespread need for quality, affordable housing solutions,” Rick Boyd, president of Clayton Manufacturing, said in a company news release. “At the same time, we are continuously researching ways to reduce labor stress for our valued team members. Automating processes and integrating robotics in our current production not only lessens the physical burden, but also enhances safety and improves efficiency.”
