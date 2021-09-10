Amy Mundorff was New York City’s first full-time forensic anthropologist when she was sent to the site of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, to assess the situation after the second plane struck the South Tower.
Within an hour she was buried underneath the debris when the tower fell, suffering compression fractures in her neck, a brain injury and a disease in her lungs from the ash and rubble that filled them as she fought to escape.
“I was in so much pain,” said Mundorff, now an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. “And I couldn’t process what I saw. The sounds of the collapse. The chaos.”
With two black eyes, she reported to work Sept. 13 to help identify the dead with her colleagues in the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. When she left in 2004, they had identified 1,480 of the 2,749 victims.
Advances in science led to the identification of the 1,646th and 1,647th victims shortly before this week’s 20th anniversary of 9/11. About 40% of the victims still have not been linked to remains.
Mundorff’s determination — to find answers, to help families know what happened to the ones they lost — has never left her.
After completing her doctorate degree in archeology in 2009, she was emerging internationally as an expert in victim identification and mass fatality management. She continued her research by taking a position at UT’s Forensic Anthropology Center.
“This was literally the one place in the world I could do practical research that was related to all the work I’d done before in the field of forensics,” Mundorff said.
In the decade she’s been at UT, Mundorff has continued to push the field of forensic science forward. Within a month of joining the university she pitched her first major project: to test every bone in the human skeleton to see which yield the best DNA for identifying human remains.
It had never been done before.
During her work identifying human remains after 9/11, Mundorff had discovered that many of the best DNA yields were coming not from weight-bearing long bones like the femur — the largest bone in the body and the one that forensic anthropologists had traditionally been instructed to sample — but from smaller bones in ankles, kneecaps, fingers and toes.
“People thought I was nuts,” Mundorff said. “But I read all the literature. The idea that weight-bearing long bones were the best for extracting DNA came from nowhere. It was completely anecdotal.”
Mundorff’s other research has resulted in similar firsts for the field. She has used spectral imaging, a form of chemical imaging through visual reflectance of light, to indicate when decomposing bodies affect the surrounding soil and vegetation. She has taken thermal readings at the center’s Anthropological Research Facility — commonly known as the Body Farm — to see how bodies, which warm during decomposition, stick out amid the cooling soil. She is working on a project that combines multiple remote sensing technologies such as lidar and hyperspectral imaging to locate clandestine graves.
In 2015, Mundorff began work with Thomas Parsons, the now-retired director of forensic science for the International Commission on Missing Persons, on a new method to collect postmortem samples following a mass disaster. The work was inspired by a conversation she had with Parsons following the 2010 earthquake in Haiti that claimed more than 200,000 lives.
“At that time, there was no infrastructure, no refrigeration, no medical experts, no food or water, even, and bodies were just being buried in mass graves with no identification for the families,” Mundorff said. “We thought there had to be a way to at least collect DNA quickly and efficiently before decomposition.”
A job to do
Today, Sept. 11, marks 20 years since Mundorff was called to the World Trade Center site.
Two years ago she gave a campus lecture about her work helping to identify victims from the more than 20,000 human fragments recovered in New York from that day. Many of the students in attendance hadn’t been born when the tragedy occurred.
Jenna Watson, now working toward her doctorate, first heard Mundorff tell her story during a class. Mundorff emphasized something about first responders that Watson still remembers: You have a job to do. But you don’t have to act strong or like everything is OK all the time. It’s OK not to be OK.
“If there’s anything in my life I could change, it would be the decision I made to go to the World Trade Center after the second plane hit,” Mundorff said. “I tell all my students: As forensic anthropologists, we deal with the dead. We can wait until the scene is secure. You never know what can happen to you.”
For now, Mundorff continues to make an impact through her research. Currently she is working with doctoral candidate Armando Anzellini on a new triage method to determine the limits of extracting DNA from bodies that have been severely burned. It may not help provide positive IDs on the more than 1,000 victims of 9/11 who remain unidentified. But it will move forensic science forward to provide answers for families of others who are dead or missing.
