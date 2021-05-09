A decade after starting his college journey, Matt Jenkins of Maryville graduated Sunday, May 9, with a double major in neuroscience and microbiology from the University of Tennessee and plans to pursue a doctorate.
Jenkins began by taking classes at Pellissippi State Community College after graduating from Heritage High School in 2011. He didn’t have a specific career plan but began with general college classes “just because that’s what I thought I should do,” he said.
After two semesters, Jenkins said, “I didn’t really see an endgame there.”
Instead he focused on working at Sunrise Community of Knoxville in a program for adults with intellectual disabilities. “I enjoyed the work, the work was really fulfilling, but I wasn’t satisfied with that,” he said, despite a move into a management position.
In 2016 he returned to taking classes at Pellissippi State to earn an associate’s degree in science.
A small section on neuroanatomy as part of a general psychology course sparked his interest. “It really didn’t seem like work to learn that stuff,” Jenkins said.
Pellissippi State biology professor Chris Milne told Jenkins that UT has a great neuroscience program.
In the fall of 2017, Jenkins was juggling part-time work at Sunrise with two classes at Pellissippi State and his first course at UT, math for life science. He enrolled full time at UT in spring 2018.
When he checked the course requirements for neuroscience, he said, “I couldn’t believe that’s what I had to take. They all seemed really, really fun.” His favorites included classes on sleep and dreaming, and drugs and behavior.
He was on track then to become a physician’s assistant. “I always liked science and medicine ... and I thought that’s what you did with a science degree, because I didn’t really want to be a professor, and I saw those as the two options,” he said.
Jenkins also didn’t know that being involved in undergraduate research was an option until he heard it would look good on a resume. He went on to work in two UT labs.
A few days before his graduation from UT, he said, “Most of my time here has been spent in a lab.”
Jenkins served as a research assistant in professor Gordon Burghardt’s reptile ecology lab and managed professor Matthew Cooper’s behavioral neuroscience lab.
Burghardt studies play in animals such as snakes, turtles and fish, and one of the experiments there involved manipulating chemical signals to determine if baby garter snakes recognized their own scent.
In Cooper’s lab Jenkins studied stress-coping mechanisms using Syrian hamsters. As lab manager he not only ran behavior tests but was responsible for training, paperwork and managing a rodent colony of up to 100 animals.
While the pandemic shut down much research, Jenkins said using social distancing with a graduate student and new cleaning protocols, “We kept the lab running through coronavirus.”
Zoom fatigue
Some of Jenkins’ own stress in the past year has been from watching lectures online instead of interacting in a classroom.
“It takes so much out of you to watch two or three Zoom lectures in a row,” he said.
Zoom fatigue is one reason he plans to delay starting his graduate studies and instead is interviewing for a full-time job as a lab manager.
When he first paused his studies at Pellissippi State, people warned him that he would never continue.
“You’ll go back if you want to go back,” Jenkins said. “I’ve done so much better my second round.”
When he started community college, he said, “I took a public speaking class and absolutely hated it.”
However, presenting neuroscience research he and a partner took third place in UT’s Exhibition of Undergraduate Research and Creative Achievement.
“It really makes a difference talking about something you’re interested in and passionate about,” Jenkins noted, chatting easily about the research with phrases such as the “medial amygdala and bed nucleus of the stria terminalis.”
Ultimately Jenkins wants a career in biomedical research, and he has multiple interests, not only stress but also sleep and circadian rhythms, and pharmacology and pathology.
He’d like to work at the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or another lab.
Jenkins credits Cooper with being “a really big part of guiding me to try to be a research scientist.”
For example, Jenkins learned to look not only for a college where he wants to continue his studies but a member of the research faculty he could envision working with for five to seven years — the time it may take to complete that doctorate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.