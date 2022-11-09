The University of Tennessee is hoping to receive 10,000 donations by midnight, on this 10th anniversary of the Big Orange Give, Nov. 10. UT estimates it has more than 8,000 alumni in Blount County alone.
Last year during the 24 hours of the Big Orange Give the university raised more than $3 million, from 9,670 donors. Among that group, 1,875 were first-time donors, and 771 were students. Emma Greene, a 2020 graduate of Maryville High School, fit into both categories.
She connected with the Big Orange Give through her work with the Student Alumni Associates, and this year she's a special events intern with the alumni office.
"When I donated to the Big Orange Give last year I was able to give directly to the English Department," said Greene, a junior English major. "UT has given so much to me," she said of her decision to be a donor.
The website, https://bigorangegive.utk.edu/, allows donors to choose from among the university's colleges, units and causes. Donors also can choose to give to specific scholarships.
Plus there are ways to double donations through matching gifts and challenges, which are detailed on the website. "Any donation is a valuable donation," Greene said.
Tonight she'll be helping to record "thank view" messages, videos with personalized messages to thank donors.
