The University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Maryville College are among 16 institutions in the state to earn the Military Friends School designation for 2021-22.
This is the sixth year in a row for MC to receive the recognition and the fourth time since 2014 for UT.
UT Knoxville received the Gold award ranking for the first time, scoring within 10% of the 10th-ranked school in its category for leading practices, outcomes and effective programs. MC earned Bronze status, for scoring within 40%.
A total of 750 earned the Military Friendly School designation, based on an evaluation of public data and a survey looking at such areas as student retention, graduation and job placement.
Last month David Daniels joined Maryville College as military recruiting and outreach counselor.
A U.S. Navy veteran and Philadelphia native, Daniels earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Maryville College in 2020.
Before joining the college staff on Feb. 22, he was a Navy recruiter. He also served as project manager for Naval Network Warfare Command, the Navy’s information operations, intelligence, networks and space unit. As the security operations-leading petty officer for the USS Theodore Roosevelt, Daniels led a team of 122 law enforcement personnel, including physical security practices, anti-terrorism force protection and daily operations.
At Maryville College, Daniels is responsible for the direct recruiting of prospective student veterans and military dependents; advising and referring student veterans to campus resources; acting as the primary contact for veteran services and issues related to military-affiliated students; providing staff adviser support to the Student Veteran Association; developing and implementing campuswide education for faculty and staff on student veteran-related topics and Green Zone training; and collaborating with the registrar, Business Office and Financial Aid for the facilitation of Veterans Affairs benefits.
UT’s Veterans Success Center, established in 2017, supports more than a thousand Vol veterans and military-affiliated spouses and children, including active duty, Army Reserve and National Guard, military families and survivors.
For more information about Maryville College student veteran programs, visit www.maryvillecol lege.edu/veterans or contact David Daniels at 865-981-8015 or david.daniels@maryvillecollege.edu.
Information about UT Knoxville’s Veterans Success Center is available online at veterans.utk.edu, by calling 865-974-5420 or by email to utkva@utk.edu.
