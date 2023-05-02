The University of Tennessee debuted newly installed robotic milking technology for an audience of special guests and industry leaders Tuesday morning, May 2. The system is designed to improve efficiency and aid research at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Walland.
Guests at UT’s Little River Animal and Environmental Unit heard from an array of speakers, who emphasized the need for new solutions in dairy farming — especially among smaller farms.
“We have a historic loss of family farms, if you haven’t noticed,” Charlie Hatcher, Tennessee commissioner for agriculture, said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We also have a historic loss of high value ag and forestry land, and also an aging farmer population.”
A large portion of the nation’s farmers, he said, is set to hit retirement age within the next decade. New technologies, such as robotic milking machines, will help ease the burden of the shrinking farming population while increasing efficiency. UT hopes to be at the forefront of the new technology entering the market.
Although the introduction of robotics into farming is still new, this is not the only system of its kind on the market. Made by the Lely Corp. in the Netherlands, the technology installed at the university’s research center will cater best to the needs of smaller farming operations that may not have enough staff to keep up with demand, according to Keith Carver, senior vice chancellor of the UT Institute of Agriculture.
“It will allow people to operate their farms more efficiently,” he said. “If you have a robotic milker, you might be able to deploy the manual part of your operation to another part of the farm.”
Cows are trained to walk up to the robotic system, where they are recognized by a sensor on their collars. The robot provides the cows with food and water, and during the milking process it records data for each animal. That information is stored and used to predict how much food and water to give next time, and also can provide insights into the wellbeing of the cows.
“It can track behavioral patterns in the cows,” Carver said. “It can tell if they’re sick and give you a good idea of how much they’re producing every day, so it really brings science into an everyday activity.”
That data will be used by researchers as part of the UT Precision Livestock Farming Initiative, which seeks to improve production in the agricultural sector through automation, as well as improving the welfare of the animals. One of the benefits of the robotic system is that it can allow cows to decide when they want to be milked, reducing their stress levels.
Guests at the ceremony — where one of the Holstein cows ran through a ribbon on video — toured the facility and saw the new machines in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.