The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday, March 11, that it is suspending in-person classes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Meanwhile, Maryville College President Tom Bogart advised students to be prepared for the possibility of online classes and to take textbooks, notebooks and devices with them as they head off for next week’s spring break.
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will suspend in-person classes until March 30, while UT Knoxville and UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3, although those dates could be extended.
Beginning March 23, UT Health Science Center will offer lecture classes remotely, but hospital clinical rotations will continue.
UT’s announcement noted there had been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on any of its campuses, although there have been cases in the state.
“We are taking this preventative measure with all of our campuses that provide face-to-face instruction out of an abundance of caution,” interim UT President Randy Boyd said in the announcement.
Stay home
A separate announcement from UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said students are expected to stay home after spring break and not return to residence halls or sorority and fraternity housing, although those who need to can apply for an exemption.
From March 16 until April 5, all nonathletic university events involving 50 or more people are canceled, but UT is encouraging organizers to explore options such as livestreaming.
“Decisions concerning events organized by the athletics department will be evaluated by the director of athletics in coordination with the chancellor, the SEC and the NCAA,” the university said.
All UT Knoxville–sponsored study abroad programs with departure dates before May 20 are suspended, too.
The university is telling students and staff to self-isolate for 14 days if they go on any cruise or if they travel to an area listed as Level 2 or 3 on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 travel advisories page.
Although campus offices are expected to remain open, the university is encouraging social distancing, which may include telecommuting and online meetings.
UT Knoxville is posting its updates online at utk.edu/coronavirus, and the university system news is at https://news.tennessee.edu.
Maryville preparing
Maryville College went live on Wednesday, March 11, with a web page it is using to post updates: https://www.maryvillecollege.edu/news/info-regarding-covid19/.
In a memo the same day to the campus community, Bogart said, “Over Spring Break, I urge you to check your College email account frequently, as we may be sharing more information in the coming days.”
“Because there is the possibility of having to move classes to an online format,” Bogart wrote, “students should take with them those things (electronic devices and chargers, textbooks, notebooks, etc.) that would allow them to fully engage with online instruction.”
In addition to encouraging good personal hand hygiene and an increase in sanitizing surfaces around the campus, the college also announced extra steps in Pearsons Dining Hall and Isaac’s Café by Metz Culinary Management, the food services provider.
“Metz is cycling out silverware stations every half-hour during peak periods and making hand sanitizers available at numerous locations,” the college reported on its COVID-19 page. “More disposable containers have been ordered should diners wish to eat outside Pearsons or Bartlett halls.”
