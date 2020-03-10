Sgt. Mike Seratt of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office has been diagnosed with colon cancer, and a civic group is hosting a fun run to raise money to help with medical bills.
Volunteers will hold the 402 Fun Run on Saturday, March 28, starting in front of the Blount County Courthouse, 325 Court St., Maryville, to raise money to help Seratt and his family. Seratt's badge number is 402.
Because it is a fun run, an exact mileage will not be mapped out, but the route is expected to last for about 2½ miles. Participants can choose to walk or run the route.
Seratt has continued working full time for BCSO while undergoing chemotherapy, multiple surgeries and pain associated with his Stage IV diagnosis.
Run participants are asked to wear blue to support colon cancer awareness and also to honor law enforcement officers. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
Single-race registrations are $15 for adults and $10 for children 6 and older. Group registrations also are available at a lower cost per individual.
Donations can be made the day of the event at donation boxes. Contributions also can be made at any Citizens Bank of Blount County branch under the "Mike Seratt Benefit" fund.
Participants can sign up on active.com or at Facebook.com/fightlikemike402 under the event information. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the run will begin at 9.
For more information, email the0402benefit@gmail.com.
