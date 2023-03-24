For as far back as human history has been recorded, people have tried to reconcile their spiritual beliefs with the practical realities of everyday existence. That said, the Rev. Dr. William Carl had never had to confront that prospect publicly when he was asked to give a lecture on the workings of the brain.
Nevertheless, one spring day in 1999, he was asked to do just that, and in the course of that conversation, Carl embarked on a mission that’s taken him around the country, and, for that matter, around the world.
“A physician with whom I was serving on a health care board in Dallas invited me to give a lecture at the annual meeting of the International Society for the Advancement of Humanistic Studies in Medicine at Aspen, Colorado in the winter of 2000,” Carl said. “He told me there would be physicians from all over the world in attendance. The subject was to be the brain. I took the challenge and read 50 books on cognitive neuroscience and then interviewed neurosurgeons and neuroscientists at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, one of the top medical schools in the country with five Nobel laureates. Out of that research, I created the lecture titled ‘Brains, Bodies, Beliefs and Behavior.’”
The essence of the lecture centered on philosophical and ethical questions of how care and nurture of the mind can affect the body’s physical health.
Carl will share those thoughts in three lectures he’ll present at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the campus of Maryville College. The first, “Brains, Bodies, Beliefs and Behavior,” will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, and will center on the bio-psycho-social-spiritual model of wholeness. It explores the functions of the brain, how various brain functions apply to different college departments and disciplines, and how the parts of the brain are interconnected, and in turn, create greater understanding of the mind-body equation,.
The second lecture — “A Brain Technique for Speaking Without Notes and Acing Every Exam!” — will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. That discussion evolved out of a lecture he designed for clergy and was based on his research into memory function and cognitive “tricks” to recall information through working the left and right hippocampus to access both verbal and visual memory.
A third lecture, “Brain Secrets for Exercising Your Mind, Your Body and Your Faith for a Complete and Fulfilling Life,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. This will be the first time Carl has presented this topic publicly. He will talk about the hallmarks of active, lively and growing churches, and the need to remain mentally active as a way of improving cognitive function and delaying the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s. He will also explore the differences between the human brain and artificial intelligence.
All three talks are part of an ongoing Maryville College campus series called the “Cummings Conversations.” Named for a former instructor of Bible and religious education at the college, the Margaret M. Cummings Conversations on Faith, Learning and Service take place every spring. According to the college’s press materials, the goal of the series is to provide MC students, faculty and staff — along with the local community — opportunities to gather and discuss questions of faith and responsible living.
That said, the overarching theme for Carl’s Cummings Conversations lectures is titled “The Good News of Neuroscience: Faith and the Brain for a Better You and a Better World!”
“All three of the lectures are for medical and non-medical people alike,” Carl said. “I want all of us to think more about our brains and how we use them to their full potential for better lives, better communities and a better world.”
He added that while there is a religious basis in these lectures, one need not belong to one particular religion in order to reap the benefits.
“Even though I’m a Christian, and an ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church, the theological principles in the first lecture, ‘Brains, Bodies, Beliefs and Behavior,’ are more ecumenical and interfaith. They can be appropriated and appreciated by adherents of Judaism, Christianity and Islam as well as other religions as I explore a larger definition of salvation. The second lecture, ‘A Brain Technique for Speaking Without Notes and Acing Every Exam!’ is for anyone who makes presentations, and for students wanting to learn and assimilate information more quickly. Its genesis was a lecture I did for years titled, ‘A Brain Technique for Preaching Without Notes’ that was video-recorded and online for a few years getting nearly 10,000 viewings. The third lecture, ‘Brain Secrets for Exercising Your Mind, Your Body and Your Faith for a Complete and Fulfilling Life,’ is more explicitly Christian, since it mixes neuroscience with the ‘marks of alive, active and growing churches’ that I’ve observed both here in the U.S. and internationally.”
He added that there was a practical purpose to his discussions. “What I present in these lectures is a more holistic approach to health care by offering a philosophical and ethical perspective on the mind-body equation that contrasts a Greek idea which separates mind and body, a la Descartes, and has some physicians looking at patients as very uninteresting appendages to very interesting injuries and diseases, over against a more Hebraic idea that has health care providers looking at the whole patient, which has been proven to help the healing process, leading to complete recovery.”
Having embarked on a series of subsequent lectures — which brought him to institutes of higher learning throughout the U.S. to centers of study throughout the world, including Great Britain, Russia, China and South Korea, his lectures have been equally embraced by all of his audiences.
“The reaction to that lecture in Aspen was enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “In fact, the head of continuing education for the American Medical Association was in attendance, and sent me the report on the CEU (continuing education units) evaluations, which scored my lecture as the best of the conference. Because of that, I started getting invitations from all over the country to give this lecture. I’ve given it at Cornell, Carnegie Mellon, UT Southwestern Medical School, University of Arkansas College of Medicine, the China Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, at grand rounds of major hospitals, and as the 50th A. Murat Willis Lecturer at a medical conference in Virginia, where I was the first non-MD to give this lecture.”
A resident of Maryville for the past three years, Carl said he has gained immense satisfaction from sharing his research worldwide. “I have loved the opportunity to share what I’ve learned about the intersection of science and religion,” he said. “In fact, one year I was invited to meet with the CEO and senior management of AAAS (American Association for the Advancement of Science) that publishes the journal Science in Washington, D.C. They also invited a theologian from Duke Divinity School, a scholar from Yeshiva University and a couple of others and asked us to help them create a healthy dialogue between science and religion in this country. I was stunned because, by contrast, a few years earlier I was lecturing at Oxford, and was told by the dean of divinity at New College that Richard Dawkins, an evolutionary biologist and atheist, wouldn’t even want to talk to me because I was a religious person, and he didn’t. But by contrast AAAS, the largest scientific community in the world, wanted to know what I and other theologians thought.”
In that regard, Carl said that science and religion should never be seen as enemies. “Neither should social justice and evangelism — they’re not left and right the way they are often portrayed in this country. Social justice and evangelism are two sides of the same coin, and Jesus believed we should do both. We should be involved in science and religion, social justice and sharing the good news, because all of them are important for complete lives and healthy communities.”
In addition to his role as a Presbyterian minister and former president of Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Carl is also a Greek scholar, former professor, novelist, screenwriter, playwright, poet, lyricist and author of eight nonfiction books in addition to a recently published novel, “Assassin’s Manuscript,” which happens to feature a fictional professor from Maryville College as a central character. Since 2000, his studies of the brain have made him to a respected lecturer at medical schools, medical conferences and grand rounds for major hospitals.
Copies of two of Carl’s books, “Assassin’s Manuscript” and “The Lord’s Prayer for Today,” will be available for purchase in the Maryville College Bookstore, located on the ground floor of Bartlett Hall, before the Cummings Conversations. Carl will sign copies of the books following the evening lectures on March 27 and 28 in the William Baxter Lee III Grand Foyer of the Clayton Center. Both books will also be available for purchase on-site during each event while supplies last.
