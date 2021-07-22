Phone lines at the city of Maryville and Blount Memorial are back up following a morning outage that left the lines dead for several hours.
After the city of Maryville announced on social media — and the hospital confirmed in an email — about 11:30 a.m., July 22, that phone services were down and officials were awaiting restoration, the system came back online at about 4 p.m.
"What we got from our IT department is that it's a widespread outage," city spokeswoman Jane Groff said.
The outage was also affecting Charter/Spectrum internet services in the area.
Though the exact reason for the outage is unknown, it did occur locally at the same time a massive portion of internet services went down because of DNS (domain name system) issues, according to reporting from multiple news outlets.
Those cited statements that came from content distribution network Akamai Technologies, which announced on Twitter at 12:34 p.m. that it was experiencing disruptions.
"The disruption lasted up to an hour," the company announced later. "Upon rolling back the software configuration update, the services resumed normal operations. Akamai can confirm this was not a cyberattack against Akamai’s platform."
Maryville and hospital officials said the service provider connected their phone system is Windstream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.