A land depression behind several homes on Walker Road held water deep enough to kayak on a sunny day one week after Blount County grounds caught consecutive days of rain in late February.
A document provided to The Daily Times from Blount County, shows $187,114 spent in drainage and roadway improvements on Walker Road from October 2020 through January 2021.
Two residents, Gary and Kasey Harris, are asking for more, saying the problem hasn’t been entirely alleviated.
By the end of February, the crawl space of the Harris’s home once again held water. And although levels didn’t rise above the $100,000 worth of outdoor space, like it did in 2019, the rainwaters still sparked fear.
The Harris’s and a couple who live nearby, also afraid too much rain will cause more problems under and around their home, came to the February Blount County Board of Commissioners meeting and waited through hours of political debate to comment on an issue not on the agenda: flooding.
Kasey Harris stood by the podium at the front of the commission chamber room and addressed the semicircle of elected officials. In less than three minutes, she explained how the four of them sought more communication from the county and more drainage work.
As the system flows now, water runs over and through a culvert under the street and by the Harris’s mailbox. With a lot of rain, water pools in a dip of their driveway by the garage and in the drainage easement behind their fenced-in backyard.
Kasey Harris and her husband want the county to allow installation of another culvert under their neighbor’s driveway across the street and clean out the neighbor’s ditch parallel to Walker Road. Doing so, the Harris’ believe, will stop the overflow of water from crossing the roadway.
As it stands, the county is at a stalemate, legally unable to change the direction of “natural” water flow but gaining pressure from residents, who in part wonder if their homes should have ever been built on those plots of land — part of the Wyngate subdivision — in the first place.
Planning documents
Multiple dips in the hillside behind the Harris’s home collect water and send it downhill to the nearby creek over time.
A site plan included in the Blount County Planning Commission packet from November 2006 shows the Harris’s lot cut off by a line that separates their property from a drainage easement.
A drainage easement is a documented piece of land owned by a third party, usually a governing body or developer, who is responsible for engineering and up keeping proper drainage.
When the Harris’ purchased the plot for their “forever home,” they were aware the drainage easement was directly behind the property line, but Gary Harris said the two of them didn’t know water would build up instead of pass through the area.
The Harris’s lot was part of the second phase of Wyngate, which was approved in 2006 to develop four lots directly off Walker Road.
Several different planning commission documents from 2006 to 2008 include plans for drainage, which were unanimously approved, along with each phase of the subdivision itself.
The building permit for the Harris’s home was signed and approved in 2017, which included an initialed stormwater review and the Harris’s intention for a pool in the backyard.
Gary Harris said the flooding in 2019 took 70 days to drain below their pool.
During a phone call with The Daily Times on Friday, Harris said Tom Howard of Howard Engineering, the contracted engineer for Wyngate, once told him the water that now flows across the road, which Harris believes is the primary cause of flooding on his property, was unaccounted for in site plans.
Howard, now retired, told The Daily Times by phone that he was unable to comment since events took place nearly two decades ago, and he didn’t have access to records anymore.
“A pass on an old man’s memory,” Howard said.
Taking it back
A letter from Howard dated Feb. 28, 2006, was included in a March 2006 planning commission packet and overviewed the engineer’s findings for Wyngate stormwater control.
Howard wrote that Wyngate drains into an existing stock pond and multiple sunken land areas, then flows down stream into a lower “depression area.” He reported that the area was larger than the required minimum for 2, 5, 10, 25 and 100-year flood frequencies.
Additionally, packets noted that lots should have 30,000 square feet outside of “any area of development hindrance,” which would include a drainage easement.
Unprecedented amounts of rainfall in 2019 was one explanation the Harris’ said they received from the county for why their property flooded.
Planning commission packets with Wyngate plans did note that as the area is developed, drainage plans could need revision.
Wyngate has over 40 lots with developed houses. Up a hill, farther north on Walker Road, construction work indicates more development is coming to the residential area.
The Blount County Policy Manual for Stormwater Quality Management states that water runoff increases as land is developed, because the water has less places to flow and sink.
“In other words, the more you pave, the more you treat,” the manual stated.
