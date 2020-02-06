Homes in Townsend are now being evacuated along Little River as floodwaters rose throughout the morning, closing most every school in Blount County Friday.
Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions said crew have evacuated one campground and one inn as well as several homes.
All Blount County is fighting against floodwaters as rain caused at least 76 road closures, according to emergency response officials.
The Red Cross has set up multiple evacuation shelters in the county, including one at Heritage High School and one at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church in Townsend where there are 35 cots and food available.
Stallions encouraged people trapped on the property by rising water and flooded roads to stay put as multiple fire and police agencies monitor the situation.
Homes across the county are taking on water and U.S. 321 closed coming in and out of Townsend until 4:30 p.m. when one lane reopened, according to an announcement from the city.
Blount County Schools will be closed Friday and Alcoa City Schools dismissed early Thursday. Maryville City Schools have not announced closures as of yet.
In Townsend, Little River discharge rates had risen to from 200 cubic feet per second Wednesday to 13,800 by 12:50 p.m., U.S. Geological Survey reports show.
Flow rates in Townsend were going down by 1:20 p.m.
Levels during flooding in 1994 which caused severe damage in the city reached more than 27,000 cubic feet per second, Stallions said.
Blount Count Highway Department Superintendent Jeff Headrick issued a travel advisory at 11:20 a.m., urging drivers to stay off the roads if they could.
“For the safety and welfare of the public, I would advise folks to minimize travel unless absolutely necessary or in the event of an emergency,” Headrick said.
The county is mobilizing all of their resources to address flooding conditions and are cooperating with first responders, Headrick said.
Rain is expected to continue through the day and is expected to subside for a few hours in the evening, but officials are warning the public that levels may continue to rise and create dangerous conditions.
This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.
Road and Bridge Closures
• Lanier Road
• Thompson Bridge Road
• Old Brookhaven Farm Road
• Mill Loop Road
• West Millers Cove Road
• Wilkinson Pike
• Old Walland Highway
• Butler Mill Road
• Proffitt Springs Road
• Louisville Loop
• Carpenters Grade Road at Hensley Court
• Prospect Road at Sevierville Road
• Eagleton Road at East Lincoln Road
• North Wright Road between Universal Street and McArthur Road
• McArthur Road between Eagleton and Wright Road
• Little Dug Gap Road
• Calderwood Highway at Garland Road
• Sevierville Road down from Providence Church
• River Ford at Ellejoy Road
• Kelvin Road between West Franklin Street and West Bell Street
• Hembree Hollow Road
• Old Walland Highway between Coulters Bridge and Walland Center
• Dark Island
• Little River Road (Great Smoky Mountain National Park)
• Laurel Road
• Lee Lambert Lane at Tuckaleechee Pike
• McGhee Road between Barkshed Road and Kerr Road
• Knob Road at Mint Road
• Laurel Valley and Cooper
• Carnes Road
• Cedar Creek Street
• Wears Valley
• Bethlehem Church
• Gateway Road
• McHenry Road between Ellejoy Road and Munsey Hatcher
• Indian Warpath Road at Calderwood Highway
• East Millers Cove Road
• Binfield Road at U.S. Highway 411 S.
• East Old Topside at Wrights Ferry
• Cameron Road at Lovers Lane
• Alcoa Trail between Clayton-Bradley Academy and Williams Mill
• Springbrook Road
• East Lamar Alexander Parkway at Big Meadow Road Campground
• U.S. 321 East
Bridges:
• Melrose Bridge
• Coulter Bridge
• Webb Road Bridge
School closures
• The ACS STARS after-school program will be closed today.
• Blount County Schools will be closed on Friday.
• Clayton-Bradley STEM Academy will be closed on Friday.
• Loudon County Schools has announced they will close school all Friday.
• All campuses at Pellissippi State Community College will be closed Friday.
• Alcoa City Schools announced that they will be closed Friday: "With more rain expected and many areas already affected, we do not expect any significant improvement,” Alcoa City Schools Assistant Director John Campbell said. "We feel it is safer for everyone that we cancel school for tomorrow.”
• Maryville City Schools will be closed on Friday: "Our decision to close school tomorrow in Maryville wasn’t tied to one specific issue," Maryville Schools Communication Director Sharon H. Anglim said "Our weather today presented a few challenges on the roads and in some buildings, but never rose to the level of an emergency here in the city. The forecast for more rain overnight was another possible complication worthy of our consideration. We have also been closely tracking many indicators related to sickness over the last two weeks and while are numbers are still good and seem to be improving, it was one of the three factors that influenced our decision to close school Friday."
Other closures
• Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Sugarlands Visitor Center, Oconaluftee Visitor Center and Elkmont Campground are closed for the rest of the day because of the weather.
• The Blount County Public Library will be closed Friday.
