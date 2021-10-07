Rising COVID-19 cases have forced the cancellation of the Oct. 14 and 15 “Under Construction Jam” to benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The Infamous Stringdusters with special guest Keller Williams instead will perform in the summer of 2022 at River Breeze Event Center.
The event was previewed Thursday in The Daily Times’ Weekend section on page 8A.
All ticket purchases for next week’s shows will be refunded automatically, Aaron Snukals, general manager of River Breeze, said in a Facebook post.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of fans, crew members and musicians,” the post stated.
