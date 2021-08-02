Atmos contractor Pipeline Construction is working this evening on replacing a gas main at Montgomery Lane on U.S. Highway 411 South, the city announced at about 5:26 p.m.
Traffic will be down to one lane southbound. "It is expected to last all evening, but no timeframe has been confirmed," city spokeswoman Jane Gross emailed. Maryville Police officers have the right hand lane blocked southbound in the area.
