Five Arconic workers will embark today on an eight-hour drive for Pittsburgh, and while the purpose of their trip is business, it’s not for the benefit of their employer.
David “Buzz” Sawyer, Nick McCarter, Ronnie Amos, Kevin Kittrell, Jennifer Myers and Mike Bivens are headed to the industrial Pennsylvania city as the negotiating team for United Steelworkers Local 309, the Blount County chapter of the international union which begins talks with Arconic this week to secure a labor deal.
“It’s about how we provide for our family and provide a good living for them, and it’s an opportunity for them to be better,” Sawyer told The Daily Times this week. “It’s what you always want as a parent, for your children to be better off than you are. We provide the company with services, and we’re due a fair wage and fair benefits to provide those services.”
The meetings will seek to extend a contract that was renegotiated in 2019 but will expire on May 15 of this year. That deal called for general wage increases of 3.5% each year that applies across the board to union members, as well as maintaining or improving existing benefits like supplemental unemployment, health care and retirement provisions for active employees. The contract secured those rights for roughly 3,000 hour workers at Arconic production sites in Alcoa, among others.
“This is my second bargaining trip; I went in 2019 to Pittsburgh to bargain at that level, and as soon as we walked in the door that year, they were talking about taking our retirement away and reducing our health care,” Sawyer said. “It’s like selling a car: You’re going to start high, and the guy buying it is going to start low, but if we weren’t there to bargain, what type of deal would we have?
“This is how we make our living, how we provide for our family. Back then, the union let its membership know that things didn’t look good at all, but we bargained through that for four weeks. We came close, and then we took a week off and came back and finally settled with a fair contract.”
When contacted by The Daily Times, the company provided a general statement through Christy Newman, communications and community relations manager for Arconic’s Tennessee operations: “Arconic and the USW will begin contract negotiations in April for a new labor agreement. Arconic is committed to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees and allows our business to grow for the benefit of our employees, customers and the communities where we operate. The current contract expires on May 15, 2022.”
According to the company’s financial highlights for 2021 released in February, Arconic logged sales of $7.5 billion in 2021, up 32% over 2020, “primarily due to higher aluminum prices and sales growth in industrial, packaging, and ground transportation markets.” However, the report states, the company also posted a “net loss of $397 million, or $3.65 per share compared with a net loss of $109 million, or $1.00 per share, in 2020.”
Friday, the Local 309 hosted a rally at the union headquarters on Hall Road in Alcoa as a show of support for the upcoming negotiations and solidarity among the members themselves. The Local 309 has been an active union in Blount County since before World War 2, and while most of the clashes between the members and the company have been across from one another at boardroom tables, a 1937 strike turned deadly: Henson Click, a 30-year-old union picket, was shot and killed by police in front of the ALCOA plant in July of that year.
Click is just one name in a long line of advocates for fair wages and safe working conditions that the men of the 309 hold in high esteem. Despite the negative connotations associated with labor unions by some, especially in the South, the Local 309 has 839 dues-paying members on its rolls, Sawyer said.
“That’s something we’re really proud of, and we try to talk to new hires on the first day they come in the door about the benefits we’ve fought for over the years,” he said. “We share that history with them and lay out what we do; what the benefits are; what it’s going to cost them for their dues; and how no political contributions will come out of those dues, because that’s the law.
“And we think they see the value in that — better wages, being treated as equals whether they’ve got one day or 20 years, and I think as we educate them more and they get the other side of the story, they understand the true value in it. They see it will provide them a way to better provide for themselves and their families.”
“We’re a unicorn in the South,” McCarter added. “We’re negotiating for better lives for us and our children, but also for better wages in the community. We’ve added 200 jobs since 2019, and when we negotiate for our wages to increase, you can look around and see wages increase at places like DENSO as well.”
