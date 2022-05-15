Six members of the United Steelworkers Local 309 returned to Blount County on Sunday, exhausted but satisfied with a last-minute contract agreement secured with representatives of Arconic.
The deal, which union representatives say calls for wage increases by 20% over the four-year term of the new contract in addition to other specifics, still has to be ratified by the union’s membership, but the Local 309’s president, David “Buzz” Sawyer, feels optimistic that it will pass, he told The Daily Times Sunday.
“My feeling is that it’ll pass,” Sawyer said. “Our people don’t have all the details, but the details just make it better.”
According to a USW statement released by the national organization on behalf of 3,400 Arconic employees in four cities — Davenport, Iowa; Lafayette, Indiana; Massena, New York; and Alcoa — the proposed new contract also “maintains the current health care coverage with no premium increases, improves pensions and includes the addition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a holiday.”
The last round of negotiations with Arconic in 2019 produced a three-year agreement that called for general wage increases of 3.5% per year. Members of the Local 309 — Sawyer, Nick McCarter, Ronnie Amos, Kevin Kittrell, Jennifer Myers and Mike Bivens — left for Pittsburgh three weeks ago to take part in the negotiations with a Sunday, May 15, deadline of approving a new deal or potentially taking a strike vote.
“It felt like, really for a couple of days, that there wasn’t a path to get to where both sides needed to be,” Sawyer said. “We knew what we wanted, and we stuck to our guns on it but made some adjustments to some areas where we could make adjustments. It’s called bargaining for a reason, but when they finally brought some people to the table who had more authority to make decisions, that’s really what helped us get somewhere.”
As the talks closed in on Sunday’s noon deadline, they went on around the clock, Sawyer said, which meant representatives of each local union in the four cities were also coordinating with membership on the ground back home.
“Those people were participating in rallies and showing their solidarity,” Sawyer said. “There was a lot of hard work going on in Pittsburgh, but there was a lot of hard work going on in Alcoa, Tennessee, by our members. (Union) leadership can say whatever they want to say, but if they don’t have the backing of people on the floor, they don’t have the strength.”
Right now, a ratification vote is set for June 1, Sawyer added. On Sunday, Arconic representatives also released a statement indicating satisfaction with the completion of negotiations.
“We are pleased that Arconic and the United Steelworkers have reached a four-year tentative agreement,” the company said. “We believe this agreement accomplishes our goal of rewarding our employees for their commitment as essential workers while enabling our business to grow for future sustainability.”
