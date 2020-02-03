Everyone is welcome to the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society’s hike Saturday, Feb. 15 at the UT Arboretum, especially daughters and their dads.
The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly hike for February will begin at 9 a.m. from the UT Arboretum, 901 S. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge.
The society is again offering a monthly hike on the third Saturday of each month, and the upcoming event is the 11th annual Father-Daughter Hike, but everyone, regardless of age, is welcome on this hike. Grandfathers are encouraged to bring their granddaughters, uncles to bring their nieces and everyone is invited to bring someone special or just bring yourself, the arboretum society said in a news release.
No registration is necessary for this free program.
Participants will learn about the UT Arboretum’s trails on this short trail hike estimated to last from one to one-and-a-half hours. Hikes will be varied in intensity level, and the route may be changed due to weather conditions or leader’s choice.
This hike will be led by a volunteer familiar with the UT Arboretum and the trail system. Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. The hike is intended to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness.
Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. Due to ongoing research projects on the grounds, pets are not allowed.
The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.
