The first of the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society's virtual education program will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom.
The session will feature a presentation by natural historian Stephen Lyn Bales. He will discuss snowbird species such as dark-eyed junco, hermit thrush, yellow-bellied sapsucker, purple finch, winter wren and others that winter in Tennessee.
Registration is required for the event and can be completed online at www.utarboretumsociety.org. Once registration is completed, the Zoom link and passcode will be emailed to participants.
