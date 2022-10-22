University of Tennessee Medical Center is expanding services into Alcoa. The vacant Pole Climbers Athletic Fields property beside of Walgreens on N. Hall Road will develop in two phases into the Blount County Cancer Center.
Each phase completes half of the total area for the building and parking lot on the 8.7-acre property, starting first along N. Hall Road. Alcoa Planning Commission gave developers the go-ahead on Thursday night to start construction.
During a planning commission work session before Thursday’s meeting, City Planner Jeremy Pearson said the area is a “medical node” of the city, and the new cancer care building will compete with Blount Memorial Cancer Center.
Instead of working in coordination with BMH, patients of the new cancer center would be transferred across the river to UTMC.
A representative from Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc said during the planning commission meeting on Thursday that crews will start late in November. The second phase doesn’t have a timeline yet but will increase capacity when the center needs to expand service.
The first phase of the new cancer center will be about 20,000 square feet. In line with UT-branded buildings, the architecture will look modern with the same color of brick used on other UT buildings.
Noted in the meeting packet, development services staff stated that developers will need another approval from the planning commission for the next phase of construction. The foundation is the only part of construction currently approved by the city, building elevations will be reviewed in the future.
Purchased for $1.7 million in June 2021 by Coolwell Property Company LLC, if the property has recently sold, it has yet to be reflected on county deed records. Design documents list healthcare realtor group Meadows & Ohly is associated with the development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.