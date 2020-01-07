The prognosis from the doctor of economics in a word: positive.
The analysis/forecast is called the “2020 Economic Report to the Governor of the State of Tennessee.” It was released Tuesday prepared by the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Tweak the state figures and references to make them national and the title could be revised to the “2020 Economic Report to the President.”
For better or for worse, Tennessee’s economic fortunes are hard-tied to those of the United States. The same goes for Blount County.
Matt Murray, associate director of the Boyd Center, directed preparation for the report as he has in previous years.
His take is succinct: “The economy’s unprecedented and record-breaking growth streak is expected to continue through the year and into 2021,” Murray said in a news release that condensed the report.
Speaking to The Daily Times, Murray, who is vice chair of the Blount County Economic Development Board, noted the state and the county ride the national economic wave, with a ripple here and there.
“Absolutely and that is generally the case. In the last few years our growth is consistent with the pattern we’ve seen in the nation. One exception is that we’d actually seen in the first couple of quarters of the last year, through the third I believe, we’ve seen (national) reductions in manufacturing employment, but we’ve not seen that yet in Tennessee,” Murray said.
“It’s good news that we haven’t but let’s be realistic. If that’s the trend taking place nationwide we’re likely to see that hit Tennessee. It could show up in the fourth-quarter data from last year or early this year. So we’re forecasting manufacturing job growth to continue this year, but then begin to contract next year. Small rates of decline in manufacturing.”
In the decade of recovery since the Great Recession, the Tennessee economy has created 496,300 jobs — a growth rate of 1.8%, ahead of the pace of job creation for the nation, the report states. After peaking above 10% in 2009, Tennessee’s unemployment rate drifted down and bottomed out in February 2019 at 3.2% — also better than the national rate.
“One of the most remarkable features of this ongoing expansion has been the unemployment rate,” Murray said.
In 2019, similar to last year, the state’s inflation-adjusted gross domestic product grew by 2.7%. That is still behind the nation’s 2.9% growth. The state’s inflation-adjusted gross domestic product is expected to see slower growth of 2.1% next year, largely mirroring slower growth in the national economy.
Tennessee had two consecutive years of non-farm job gains below 2%, and non-farm jobs are projected to grow by 0.9% in 2020. This is slower than the 1.4% pace of job growth in 2019, but still means more new jobs for Tennesseans.
Focus on poor health
In what is the biggest downside, the report’s special section this year highlights poor health as an economic problem for Tennessee. Those in poor health are less likely to be part of the state’s labor force, hurting families and the overall state economy.
In Tennessee, workers are more likely to leave the labor force before retirement age. About 20% of Tennesseans aged 50 to 59 are not working, which is well above the national average of 12%. This is attributed to more chronic illnesses and higher rates of smoking, obesity and sedentary lifestyles.
The report also found that investing in public health could increase labor force participation.
Other projections from the report
• Despite three rate cuts in 2019 to help stimulate the economy, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates toward the end of 2020.
• With exports down and imports up, the US trade deficit grew to $653 billion. For context, this is more than three times the value of all exported consumer goods.
• The service sectors in Tennessee have experienced the strongest gains, with employment in professional and business services expanding by 28.8 percent and jobs in leisure and hospitality increasing by 28.7% since 2007. Conversely, employment levels are down in information, manufacturing, and the mining, logging, and construction sectors.
• Slower economic growth will mean slower growth in sales tax revenues.
All depending on the course of the U.S. economy.
“The fact is our fate here in East Tennessee is dependent on the fate of the national and the state economy. During the Great Recession there’s not a thing we could have done here in East Tennessee to engineer prosperity while the nation and the state were in recession. It’s the way the system works. The U.S. is in the driver’s seat and we’re going to be pulled and tugged along with it at the state level and in East Tennessee.”
How and why
Which raises a couple questions, how has the economy been able to sustain such an unbroken upward swing since the Great Recession, and now much longer will it last? McMurray gave what he called the simple answer.
“We haven’t had a shock. There’s been no significant shock that has charged the economy. Now why? It could just be sheer, dumb luck. Things just happen. And that could be the situation,” Murray said.
“I do think that central banks around the world and people that control the purse strings of the federal government that can incur deficits around the world have much better control over the tools that they use to influence the economy. Interests rates and deficits are two of them. I think regulatory agencies have done a better job of monitoring credit and finances and so on to put the economy less at risk of financial crisis — that can happen, just like it did during the Great Recession. I think we’ve done a lot better job of regulating and controlling the economy and avoiding a bust,” Murray said.
Avoiding for now, not forever.
“But we’ll have another recession. It will likely will be a surprise. It could be this mess in Iran. It could be oil-supply disruptions. It could be any number of things. My guess is that it’s either a shock like that or what we call death by a thousand cuts, a series of different things that work together and lead to a very modest short-term situation. Those would be the two negative outcomes that I can see happening,” Murray said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.