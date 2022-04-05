“I don’t know,” Blount County Commission chair and current candidate for reelection to Commission District 9, Seat A, Ron French said. “Maybe we need to go to utility sheds or outhouses.”
French’s comment came at a Tuesday, April 5, forum for Republican candidates for Blount County Commission, sponsored by the Blount Partnership. Tonia Latham, a marketing professional, told the five candidates present at the forum that, “The median income in Blount County is around $56,000. That’s before taxes.”
Given that number, she asked, “How do you define affordable housing?”
Latham clarified that she was interested in candidates’ definitions of the term because they had raised the topic of housing affordability earlier in the forum.
French responded that he thought that 1% was the portion of a person’s income that should be spent on housing.
“That would be, what, $560 a month? With the state of the economy now, as much as it’s grown, you tell me where you can go buy or rent an affordable home for $560? ... To me, affordable housing is when someone can afford to pay that and make a decent living.”
“Go talk to these contractors and developers. They’re not gonna build a house for $350 a month.”
“It’s getting to the point where a young couple can’t afford to live in Blount County,” he said.
Other candidates attempted different answers to Latham’s question.
“I think, like I mentioned before, that Amazon and Smith & Wesson, I think they should step up. My understanding is that when ALCOA was here, as an entity, they had employee housing, did they not? Or something along those lines, like pods for employees to live in,” Thomas Antkow, a candidate for Blount County Commission District 5, Seat B, said, referring to ALCOA, Inc.’s history in Blount County.
Shawn Carter, running for Commission District 1, Seat A, mentioned noticing that existing social programs tie affordable housing to owners’ work hours or academic performance.
“Once they start feeling that ownership come alive in them, they will continue to strive to do better. I think that can help houses be affordable,” he said.
All five of the candidates present referenced growth as a major challenge facing the county.
Carter called it the primary issue in front of the county. “We’ve got to fix a lot of issues that are citywide, not just countywide. For example: buses. We need a busing system here. We are growing so fast. A lot of people would like to cut carbon emissions, which, I’m not one of those, but if that’s the case, that’s fine … I think growth is the main thing,” he said.
He also called for both analyzing the county budget to evaluate potential cuts and funding county infrastructure and law enforcement.
Antkow agreed that growth was a major issue, but said that he thought that, “We should be flattered that people want to move here.”
“If we’re gonna grow economically,” he added, “we have to create an atmosphere where our youth want to stay here.”
Jessica Hannah, opposing Shawn Carter for Commission District 1, Seat A, told audience members that the health of areas such as Maryville’s downtown hinged on support for business growth and development.
“I think Blount County is a great place to live and a great place to do business. And I don’t want to mess that up,” by implementing more regulations for business owners, she told the audience.
Candidates’ answers to a question from The Daily Times asking the candidates what policies they might promote to help Blount Countians attain or maintain an adequate standard of living also varied.
Hannah and Richard Carver, Antkow’s primary opponent, suggested that current economic problems stemmed from a widespread reluctance to accept available jobs.
Carver also noted that programs such as the Blount County Recovery Court could be used to help people address issues, such as addiction, that complicate steady employment and add to economic insecurity.
