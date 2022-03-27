Blount County government is looking at a 2.5% raise for employees in the fiscal year that starts July 1 as some departments struggle to fill vacancies.
During a daylong Budget Committee workshop Friday, March 25, several officials noted openings they have.
Blount County Clerk Gaye Hasty told the committee three candidates “almost laughed at me” when she told them the starting pay in her office, $14.99 an hour.
The Blount County E-911 Communications Center is short seven people for 24 positions, with two more on medical leave.
“I’ve struggled to recruit dispatchers,” said Director Jimmy Long. Starting pay is $15.68 for a job that first requires passing a test on the ability to multitask and then 800 hours of training.
The failure rate is 60%, so even if he hires 10 only four make it all the way. “That’s killing us,” he said.
Currently pay at the top end of the scale for a dispatcher is $24.69, with supervisors making a few dollars more.
The Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Commission also feels the pinch of an economy where teens can make more than $15 an hour in a fast food job. Parks & Rec relies on more than 180 seasonal employees, and Executive Director Joe Huff noted, “High school kids are not working for minimum wage.”
Losing deputies
Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps said the Blount County Sheriff’s Office has lost 22 employees since January, with 14 leaving for better pay. Ten went to other law enforcement agencies.
Starting pay for a deputy on patrol or working in corrections is $37,243.
“We’re losing 10- 12-year veterans,” Sheriff James L. Berrong said, noting that along with their experience the department loses the training invested in them.
“We need to be competitive with the local agencies that we compete against,” he said.
Deputy Chief Chris Cantrell said the corrections division is down eight positions right now. He’s asking for six additional positions to cover the workload and allow supervisors to not have to fill gaps in coverage.
Deputy Chief Jeff Clark said the patrol division currently has nine vacancies. Clark said on top of filling those he needs 15 more officers but is asking for five in next year’s budget.
While the county population has grown by about 8,500 people since 2017, he said they haven’t added any deputies in that time.
Each current patrol zone covers about 140 square miles. In addition to about 560 square miles in the county, BCSO helps the National Park Service with calls in areas such as Cades Cove. Deputies can spend hours dealing with overdose calls, which also have been on the rise.
In 2019, the last year before the pandemic, BCSO deputies responded to 75,582 calls. Already this year they have responded to more than 16,000, at a time of the year when volume is expected to be lower because of winter and the lingering impact of COVID-19.
The minimum patrol staffing for a shift is seven deputies and one supervisor. “The calls that we’re dealing with are requiring multiple deputies to respond to,” Clark said.
The highest volume type of call is domestic violence, and he said the department is seeing more of those. It’s not unusual to have five or six of those calls a day, with weekend numbers higher.
Child abuse, overdose calls up
BCSO asked last year for two investigators for crimes against children, received funding for one, and is asking now for another. The number of cases have jumped from 287 to 454.
Deputy Chief Ron Talbot gave an example of the type of calls they are seeing, where two children were in a mobile home investigated for crystal methamphetamine. Talbot said trash was piled as high as the railing in the commission’s meeting room.
Budget Committee member and Commissioner Mike Caylor said, “I think you need two,” and challenged his fellow members to support adding two more investigators as well.
While drugs are a contributing factor in child abuse cases, they are also raising law enforcement’s workload in other ways.
Blount County had 397 overdose calls in 2021 and 64 deaths, up from 239 calls and 38 deaths the year before. Those numbers are countywide, across agencies: BCS0 responded to 264 of the calls, with 43 of the deaths, last year.
In the first two months of this year, Talbot said there already had been 40 overdoses and a dozen deaths.
Berrong told the county mayor and other Budget Committee members that what Blount County is seeing now is “the tip of the iceberg,” and it needs to be proactive and aggressive in dealing with crime.
“We’re getting ready to become the new Knoxville, and that element is here in our community today,” the sheriff warned.
Another budget workshop is scheduled for Friday, April 1, with departments that didn’t present their draft plans last week, and a public hearing on the budget is scheduled for June 6.
